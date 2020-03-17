Home Entertainment NBA Players Will Not Undergo Drug Testing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bradley Lamb
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that they will not subject players to drug tests during the pause caused by the coronavirus.

According to Yahoo! In sports, players are generally subject to "six random urine drug tests without notice during each season and out of season," but testing is out for now, no specific time frame has been given.

Marijuana, steroids, and performance-enhancing drugs are among the banned substances in the league's drug program, regardless of whether or not the state has legalized marijuana.

