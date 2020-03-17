NBA Players Will Not Undergo Drug Testing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that they will not subject players to drug tests during the pause caused by the coronavirus.

According to Yahoo! In sports, players are generally subject to "six random urine drug tests without notice during each season and out of season," but testing is out for now, no specific time frame has been given.

Marijuana, steroids, and performance-enhancing drugs are among the banned substances in the league's drug program, regardless of whether or not the state has legalized marijuana.

The league was suspended after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert contracted the virus. A second teammate confirmed that he had the virus only a day later.

The CDC has advised large gatherings of no more than 50 people and is recommending people to stay indoors while the social distancing continues. Trump announced Monday that it could be July or August before we see this pandemic fully under control.