NBA Draft prospect rankings: Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball top updated 2020 big board

By
Lisa Witt
This was supposed to be a great board for the NBA 2020 Draft about the NCAA Tournament. And now it is not. The spread of the coronavirus has legitimately shut down the world of sports, including March Madness, prompting an early end to the college basketball season and live game evaluations from NBA prospects.

This is now a great NBA 2020 Draft board about the end of the season. It feels weird. Of course, their evaluations and proclamations are not final. There will still be some modified blueprint process. There will also be plenty of time to draw final analytical conclusions and carefully study the tape from the previous game to find things that were lost.

In that spirit, it's worth looking at some perspectives that have progressed on the board in recent months and others that could rise higher with a deeper analysis of their games.

Killian Hayes, Ulm

The top of the 2020 draft is tough. There are few, if any, prospects that project themselves as legitimate NBA stars. At some point, it's about finding men who can be good enough.

Hayes is a reasonable bet, especially at just 18 years old. He has main guard potential thanks to his ability to probe defenses with a change of pace and high-level vision. The shooting potential is also intriguing despite a poor 3-point percentage. He has always been a very good free throw shooter, and his mechanics could improve with more force.

Quality passers-by who are productive at Hayes's age against professionals are a valuable gamble.

Tyrese Haliburton, State of Iowa

Haliburton is a prospect who benefits from a retroactive look at the numbers and suffers in some way from the replay of the film. Nearly three 40-minute steals and a 2.33-to-1 turn-to-turn ratio stand out for a younger sophomore prospect than some of the freshmen in this class. The shooting numbers also seem real.

However, the Haliburton movie tells a tougher story: He's not a remarkably good athlete, and the functionality of the jumper is questionable both from a launch speed perspective and in terms of his potential as a pull-up threat. Still, Haliburton appears to be a useful contributor to a good NBA team. If I could get any Lonzo Ball versions at the top of this draft, I think I'd be happy.

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

In some circles, Okongwu is seen as a prospect among the top five in this class. He was extremely productive in his first year, averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds for 40 minutes. He has a diverse offensive arsenal and some edge protection skills as well.

I just haven't come back yet. It's hard to imagine a 6-9 center that isn't a big passer being the focal point of an NBA offense. If not, is there a realistic value proposition for him as one of the top five options? Perhaps some additional film criticism will lead to a reevaluation.

Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell, State of Florida

By the time the draft arrives, there is a chance that Vassell will be seen as the best 3-D prospect in this class. He is a 41.7 percent 3-point shooter in his career on 168 attempts and increased his free throw percentage to 73.8 this season, suggesting a bit more sustainability in his shooting numbers.

Also check boxes defensively. Over two seasons, Vassell averaged 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks for 40 minutes. He stands out as a defender of the team. Although not a great creator, the 19-year-old is an offensive piece that can play a role at the next level.

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Relative to consensus, this board may be higher in Dotson than any other perspective. There's a good chance the Kansas sophomore is undervalued in large part because he shot just 30.9 percent from deep this season. However, dig deeper into the numbers surrounding that percentage, and they reveal a different story.

Dotson is an 80.8-percent shooting shooter in his career, and shot 4.7 3-point attempts for 40 minutes this season. He's likely a solid 3-point shooter who hit a cold streak. If you can figure out the shot, it's a complete perspective. Dotson was one of the best attack point defenders in college basketball this season, and he's very quick as a killer.

Avoid the pitfalls of focusing on a small sample size when it comes to 21 years of age.

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

By most metrics, Kansas was the best college basketball team this season, so the Jayhawks are getting two players on this list. Azubuike is a prospect I once saw as unlikely to make it to the NBA. His senior season has led me to complete 180.

The 20-year-old is now an elite defensive anchor. He averaged 3.7 blocks for 40 minutes this season as the centerpiece of one of the nation's best defenders. He also showed much better skills at navigating ball screens, including changing guards. Increased NBA coverage should also help Azubuike's prospects.

Now, a look at the top 60 …

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony

NBA Draft 2020 Great Board of the 60 Best Prospects

Rank Player Equipment Pos. Height Weight Agme
one) Anthony Edwards Georgia To 6-5 207 18.6
two) LaMelo Ball Illawarra Point 6-6 180 18.6
3) Killian Hayes Ulm Point 6-5 176 18.6
4) Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State To 6-5 172 20.1
5) James Wiseman Memphis Big 7-0 230 19.0
6) Tyrese Maxey Kentucky Point 6-3 198 19.4
7) Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv Ahead 6-9 210 19.2
8) Isaac Okoro Brown To 6-5 215 19.1
9) Obi Toppin Dayton Ahead 6-9 220 22.0
10) Onyeka Okongwu USC Big 6-9 245 19.3
eleven) Cole Anthony North Carolina Point 6-3 185 19.8
12) RJ Hampton New Zealand To 6-5 185 19.1
13) Theo Maledon ASVEL Combo 6-4 174 18.8
14) Achiuwa precious Memphis Ahead 6-9 210 20.5
fifteen. Devin Vassell State of florida To 6-7 194 19.6
sixteen. Isaiah Stewart Washington Big 6-9 250 18.8
17) Saddiq Bey Villanova Ahead 6-8 216 20.9
18) Patrick Williams State of florida To 6-6 215 18.6
19) Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt To 6-6 213 20.4
twenty) Nico Mannion Arizona guard 6-3 185 19.0
twenty-one) Jaden McDaniels Washington Big 6-9 185 19.5
22) Devon Dotson Kansas Point 6-2 185 21.0
2. 3) Kira lewis Alabama Point 6-3 165 19.0
24) Jahmi & # 39; us Ramsey Texas Tech Point 6-3 190 18.8
25) Paul reed DePaul To 6-9 215 20.8
26) Tre jones Duke Point 6-3 185 20.2
27) Jalen Smith Maryland Big 6-10 195 20.0
28) Xavier Tillman Michigan state Big 6-8 245 21.2
29) Vernon Carey Duke Big 6-10 269 19.1
30) Grant Riller Charleston Point 6-3 190 23.1
31) Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos B Big 7-0 205 18.2
32) Josh Green Arizona To 6-6 209 19.3
33) Cassius Winston Michigan state Point 6-1 185 22.1
3. 4) Tyrell Terry Stanford Point 6-2 170 19.5
35) Daniel Oturu Minnesota Big 6-10 240 20.5
36) Udoka Azubuike Kansas Big 7-0 280 20.5
37) Ayo Dosunmu Illinois Combo 6-5 185 20.2
38) Zeke Nnaji Arizona Big 6-11 240 19.2
39) Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona To 6-7 180 19.5
40) Abdoulaye N & # 39; doye Cholet To 6-7 205 22.0
41) Cassius Stanley Duke To 6-6 193 20.6
42) Scottie Lewis Florida To 6-5 180 20.0
43) Matthew Hurt Duke Big 6-9 214 19.9
44) Robert Woodard Mississippi State To 6-7 235 20.5
Four. Five Jared Butler Baylor Combo 6-3 190 20.6
46) Isaiah Joe Arkansas To 6-5 168 20.7
47) Ashton Hagans Kentucky Point 6-3 180 20.7
48) Trendon Watford LSU Big 6-9 236 19.4
49) Myles Powell Seton Hall Combo 6-2 195 22.7
fifty Elijah Hughes Syracuse To 6-6 215 22.0
51) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova Big 6-9 231 19.4
52) Malachi Flynn San Diego State Point 6-1 185 21.9
53) Desmond Bane TCU To 6-6 215 21.7
54) David Johnson Lousiville Point 6-5 210 19.1
55) Romeo Weems DePaul To 6-7 209 18.8
56) Marcus Garrett Kansas To 6-5 194 21.4
57) Markus Howard Marquette Point 5-11 180 21.0
58) Ochai Agbaji Kansas To 6-5 209 19.9
59) Corey Kispert Gonzaga To 6-7 215 21.0
60 Nick Richards Kentucky Big 6-11 274 22.3

