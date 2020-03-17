NBA Draft prospect rankings: Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball top updated 2020 big board

%MINIFYHTMLeb74189f7453beb711740235ba38fb7b11% %MINIFYHTMLeb74189f7453beb711740235ba38fb7b12%

This was supposed to be a great board for the NBA 2020 Draft about the NCAA Tournament. And now it is not. The spread of the coronavirus has legitimately shut down the world of sports, including March Madness, prompting an early end to the college basketball season and live game evaluations from NBA prospects.

%MINIFYHTMLeb74189f7453beb711740235ba38fb7b13% %MINIFYHTMLeb74189f7453beb711740235ba38fb7b14%

This is now a great NBA 2020 Draft board about the end of the season. It feels weird. Of course, their evaluations and proclamations are not final. There will still be some modified blueprint process. There will also be plenty of time to draw final analytical conclusions and carefully study the tape from the previous game to find things that were lost.

%MINIFYHTMLeb74189f7453beb711740235ba38fb7b15% %MINIFYHTMLeb74189f7453beb711740235ba38fb7b16%

In that spirit, it's worth looking at some perspectives that have progressed on the board in recent months and others that could rise higher with a deeper analysis of their games.

MORE: Why the Suspended NBA Season and What's Next?

Killian Hayes, Ulm

The top of the 2020 draft is tough. There are few, if any, prospects that project themselves as legitimate NBA stars. At some point, it's about finding men who can be good enough.

Hayes is a reasonable bet, especially at just 18 years old. He has main guard potential thanks to his ability to probe defenses with a change of pace and high-level vision. The shooting potential is also intriguing despite a poor 3-point percentage. He has always been a very good free throw shooter, and his mechanics could improve with more force.

Quality passers-by who are productive at Hayes's age against professionals are a valuable gamble.

Tyrese Haliburton, State of Iowa

Haliburton is a prospect who benefits from a retroactive look at the numbers and suffers in some way from the replay of the film. Nearly three 40-minute steals and a 2.33-to-1 turn-to-turn ratio stand out for a younger sophomore prospect than some of the freshmen in this class. The shooting numbers also seem real.

However, the Haliburton movie tells a tougher story: He's not a remarkably good athlete, and the functionality of the jumper is questionable both from a launch speed perspective and in terms of his potential as a pull-up threat. Still, Haliburton appears to be a useful contributor to a good NBA team. If I could get any Lonzo Ball versions at the top of this draft, I think I'd be happy.

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

In some circles, Okongwu is seen as a prospect among the top five in this class. He was extremely productive in his first year, averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds for 40 minutes. He has a diverse offensive arsenal and some edge protection skills as well.

I just haven't come back yet. It's hard to imagine a 6-9 center that isn't a big passer being the focal point of an NBA offense. If not, is there a realistic value proposition for him as one of the top five options? Perhaps some additional film criticism will lead to a reevaluation.

Devin Vassell https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bb/c3/devin-vassell-getty-031620-ftrjpg_1w0d01h632bl41pqgtqpojyqtc.jpg?t=-500165400,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Devin Vassell, State of Florida

By the time the draft arrives, there is a chance that Vassell will be seen as the best 3-D prospect in this class. He is a 41.7 percent 3-point shooter in his career on 168 attempts and increased his free throw percentage to 73.8 this season, suggesting a bit more sustainability in his shooting numbers.

Also check boxes defensively. Over two seasons, Vassell averaged 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks for 40 minutes. He stands out as a defender of the team. Although not a great creator, the 19-year-old is an offensive piece that can play a role at the next level.

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Relative to consensus, this board may be higher in Dotson than any other perspective. There's a good chance the Kansas sophomore is undervalued in large part because he shot just 30.9 percent from deep this season. However, dig deeper into the numbers surrounding that percentage, and they reveal a different story.

Dotson is an 80.8-percent shooting shooter in his career, and shot 4.7 3-point attempts for 40 minutes this season. He's likely a solid 3-point shooter who hit a cold streak. If you can figure out the shot, it's a complete perspective. Dotson was one of the best attack point defenders in college basketball this season, and he's very quick as a killer.

Avoid the pitfalls of focusing on a small sample size when it comes to 21 years of age.

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

By most metrics, Kansas was the best college basketball team this season, so the Jayhawks are getting two players on this list. Azubuike is a prospect I once saw as unlikely to make it to the NBA. His senior season has led me to complete 180.

The 20-year-old is now an elite defensive anchor. He averaged 3.7 blocks for 40 minutes this season as the centerpiece of one of the nation's best defenders. He also showed much better skills at navigating ball screens, including changing guards. Increased NBA coverage should also help Azubuike's prospects.

Now, a look at the top 60 …

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/25/5c/edwards-ball-anthony-split-getty-010720-ftrjpeg_1pf02ft5qq5vu18co9jliuqzxe.jpeg?t=-2125024217,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NBA Draft 2020 Great Board of the 60 Best Prospects