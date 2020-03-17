NBA 2019-20 season: what happens next? The | NBA News

The coronavirus crisis has forced the suspension of the 2019-20 season. When will the games resume and what impact will the hiatus have on the league's immediate future?

The NBA has temporarily suspended the 2019-20 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of NBA fans, players, team and arena staff, members of the media, and the general public.

The league intends to resume the season, pending further developments related to the pandemic.

During the hiatus period, the NBA has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health experts and government officials.















It is important to affirm that, given the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus crisis, the immediate future of the NBA is currently, and will continue to be, shaped by events beyond the league's control. There are no certainties given the changing circumstances and the crisis affecting people around the world.

And while there are no definitive answers, this is what we know about the most common questions asked about the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

When will we see the next NBA game?

















Nobody knows. Neither the league, nor commissioner Adam Silver, nor the team owners.

On March 12, Silver, in an interview with TNT within the NBA, announced a suspension from the league that lasts at least 30 days. Officially, the NBA will be on hiatus until approximately April 9 or April 10, less than a week from the scheduled end of the regular season. That's the point at which Silver and the Board of Governors will try to determine when, or if, the 2019-20 season will resume.

Since Silver's announcement, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Informed team owners and executives are gearing up for the possibility that mid-to-late June may be the best scenario for play to resume.

In your podcast, The Woj PodOn Monday, league member Wojnarowski said: "There is no clarity and no certainty, but less and less is it believed that the NBA could consider restarting until sometime in June. It may be a little later than that." It may not be at all.

"The league is working on a series of contingencies to try to save the season, make the playoffs and be able to start another season probably faster than they would like. Right now, the league has been looking for dates and arena all the way through to the end. of August ".

Could the 2019-20 season be completely canceled?

If possible. No one can predict how long it will take to contain the virus outbreak. If the situation lingers long enough, the NBA could run out of time to complete the 2019-20 season and will have no choice but to shut things down.

The last time an American sports league was forced to fill this position was 26 years ago, when Major League Baseball canceled its 1994 season in September of that year after a player strike that lasted until 1995.

Could the NBA scrap the rest of the regular season and start the playoffs once it's given the green light to resume?

Yes, that's an option, but it depends on how fast the league can restart.

John Hollinger, former vice president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and now a writer for The athletic has said: "If players don't return to the court until June or later, a common sense scenario is to take the top eight teams from each conference starting March 13, pitching a truncated postseason of the best of five (or even better than three) with those 16 teams, and trying to have a champion named sometime in July or early August.

Will there be arenas available for games if the season resumes?

If the 2019-20 season runs through July and August, sand availability could be an issue. Most NBA arenas host concerts and other shows during the summer months. At the Staples Center, home to the Lakers and Clippers, which are expected to make the deep playoffs, finding dates for games on stage would become a serious problem if the season resumes.

















Hollinger has suggested that daytime games could resolve the situation should it arise. In his podcast, Wojnarowski said: "If the games are resumed, and they probably would be without fans in the arena at least initially, the league is open to not having these games in arenas. They are looking for practice facilities or G-League facilities where you wouldn't have the backdrop of an empty cavernous arena on television.

"The only thing you find when talking to people in the league is that everything is on the table. Adam Silver is open to any ideas on how to proceed."

Where else will you feel the impact of the league suspension?

A 2019-20 NBA season ending in August would directly affect basketball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (slated to begin in late July), assuming the latter goes ahead. NBA players, both American and international, benefit greatly from the exposure they receive representing their countries at the Olympics, much more than at the FIBA ​​World Championships.

















The 2020 WNBA season could also be affected as many WNBA teams share stadiums with NBA teams.

The NBA Draft 2020 could also be affected. Preliminary events such as the Combine, scheduled for May 21-24 may not be held. Previously, simple procedures, such as inviting prospective recruits to work and interview teams, could not be done if travel restrictions and social distancing remain in place. Teams will be forced to rely on the exploration they have already done earlier in the season when it comes to selecting players.

If the 2019-20 season is resumed, the NBA Finals, Draft 2020, and Free Agency 2020 are likely to take place during a much more concentrated period.

How does all this impact the 2020-21 season?

If the 2019-20 season is resumed, it is likely to delay the start of the 2020-21 season as players would require a normal offseason and preparation for the new campaign.

















The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) would have to renegotiate a delayed start date for the 2020-21 season because the start and end dates for each season are stipulated in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

A 2020-21 season forced to run from December 2020 through the summer of 2021, if proven financially successful, could provide a template for calendar reform in the coming seasons.

