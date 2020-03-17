Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iran prison | UK News

%MINIFYHTMLfffe020d5876845cc39402f4b096206011% %MINIFYHTMLfffe020d5876845cc39402f4b096206012%

British Iranian humanitarian worker imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released in Iran for two weeks, her husband said Tuesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport when she was returning to the UK with her daughter after a family visit.

She was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of conspiring to overthrow the establishment of Iran.

Her husband Richard, who has created the Free Nazanin campaign group and lobbied the British government to secure the release of his wife, he said in a statement that she had been temporarily released from Evin prison and was now staying at her parents' house in western Tehran.

& # 39; Unfortunately, Nazanin It will be exceptionally necessary to wear an ankle tag during the leave, which his parents have now hired from the authorities, 'said Richard Ratcliffe. & # 39;Nazanin & # 39;Movements will be limited to 300 meters from her parents' house.

Earlier this month, Ratcliffe said he feared his wife had contracted the coronavirus, but the Iranian judiciary said he was in good health.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the judiciary said Iran had temporarily released some 85,000 people from jail, including political prisoners, in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

"I am relieved that Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released to the care of her family in Iran," British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

& # 39; We urge the regime to ensure that it receives the necessary medical care. While this is a positive step, we urge the government to release all UK dual citizens arbitrarily detained in Iran and allow them to return to their families in the UK & # 39; & # 39;.