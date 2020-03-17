NATO responds to the closing of the exhibition, while defending the theatrical window: Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML069ee4d014fecce171b57705ff7a5f0f11% %MINIFYHTML069ee4d014fecce171b57705ff7a5f0f12%

The National Association of Theaters has officially responded to the current closure of the US show. USA In the midst of the coronavirus climate, and he also had something to say about the window smashing that's currently happening with titles, not to mention Universal by name. In short, NATO does not expect other major studios to follow Uni's directions to make future event movies take place day and date at home and on the big screen.

Related story

Trolls World Tour

Universal tables



While I heard that most exhibitors fully understood Universal's decision to make their current theatrical releases The invisible man, the hunt and focus functions " Emma Available to rent at home this Friday (for a 48-hour period) due to the closure of the nation's movie theater system, I also heard that many theater owners were put off by Uni's bold move to put Dreamworks Animation on. Trolls World Tour at home over the Easter weekend on April 10 (and in any movie theater that's open at the time). As a sequel to a $ 347 million global fundraising title, why steal that money from theater owners? For Uni, it is a financial decision: Trolls World Tour They cost a lot of money and they need to start getting it back. But according to NATO, nothing is richer when it comes to subsequent movie earnings than a theatrical window system (now 90 days between screen and home).

And although we can estimate how much the rest of the national box office will lose in March, April and May (at least $ 2 billion according to the Up News Info calculations), for NATO and others, that is deferred money in another box office quarter, not lost money as the exhibition trade organization projects "People will go back to theaters because that is what they are people "and it will be at a time when there are even more robust titles in the tent.

Below is the NATO statement:

NATO



With the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, the world is facing a difficult and difficult time. As the virus grips different regions at different times and in varying degrees of severity, people and public health officials are grappling with decisions about when to close public businesses and when to restrict personal activity. As with other companies serving large groups of people, theaters have faced voluntary and mandatory restrictions and closings. Most theaters have already closed. This industry will continue to meet its responsibilities to the public and will comply with public health mandates and will adapt to local conditions.

Our film distribution partners have postponed major new releases in response to the Coronavirus situation in markets around the world. Other titles beyond the immediate horizon have not changed their release dates.

Although it has been speculated in the media that the temporary closure of theaters will lead to accelerated or exclusive releases of theater titles for home broadcasting, such speculation ignores the underlying financial logic of studio investment in theater titles. To avoid catastrophic studio losses, these titles must have the most complete theatrical release possible worldwide. While one or two releases may forego theatrical release, based on conversations with distributors, we understand that the vast majority of deferred releases will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal.

When those titles are rescheduled, they will have an even more comprehensive offering of offerings than normal, as they are placed on an already robust launch schedule later in the year.

No one can accurately predict when public life will return to normal, but it will. The social nature of human beings, which exposes us to contagion and makes it so difficult to change behavior in response to pandemic threats, is also what gives us confidence in the future. People will go back to theaters because that's what people are. When they return, they will rediscover an immersive and cutting-edge entertainment experience that has strongly reminded them that they cannot replicate at home. In the uncertain and difficult economy ahead, movie theaters will fulfill the role they always have in boom times and recessions: the most popular and affordable entertainment available outside the home.

While movie theaters will suffer some financial damage in the short term, and many of their 150,000 employees will face personal difficulties, when this crisis passes and people return to their social nature, theaters will be there for them as they always have. been, with a full list of movies to come.