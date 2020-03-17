National chains close or modify businesses, store closings, time changes, just to drive – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Several national stores and restaurants are changing their hours due to the coronavirus.

Walmart is changing its hours of operation from 6 a.m. at 11 p.m.

This will allow workers more time to replenish shelves and clean stores.

Apple and Nike say they are closing all stores.

Other companies, such as Starbucks and Chick-fil-A, will remain open, but only for pickup or shipping orders.

These changes are expected to last at least a few weeks.

