NASCAR will do "everything in our power,quot; to run the full schedule in 2020, says Steve Phelps

%MINIFYHTMLeb06813482d6281c7bfc7ce500c5a64d11% %MINIFYHTMLeb06813482d6281c7bfc7ce500c5a64d12%

NASCAR President Steve Phelps held a teleconference with the sports media on Tuesday to address questions and ensure the hope is that yes, the full season 36-point races will be run, with the safety of sports fans and its extremely important participants in today's world. coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

%MINIFYHTMLeb06813482d6281c7bfc7ce500c5a64d13% %MINIFYHTMLeb06813482d6281c7bfc7ce500c5a64d14%

NASCAR announced Monday that races until at least May 3 must be rescheduled.

%MINIFYHTMLeb06813482d6281c7bfc7ce500c5a64d15% %MINIFYHTMLeb06813482d6281c7bfc7ce500c5a64d16%

"The health and safety of our fans, the industry and the communities in which we compete is our highest priority, which is why according to the recent CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guide, NASCAR It currently postpones all racing events until May 3, with plans to return to racing in Martinsville, "the NASCAR statement said in part. "We appreciate the patience of our fans and look forward to getting back on track."

MORE: Track Coronavirus Cancellations in Sports

Phelps said Tuesday that the plan is to finally complete the schedule.

"For us, we have a commitment to our fans that we are going to run every race," he said. "We have a commitment to all of our competitors that we run all races. We have a commitment to stakeholders in general that we will run all races."

"We are going to do everything in our power to achieve these races. If there are other variables that happen that suggest we cannot do that, we will see them at that time."

Phelps said NASCAR should consider all of its scheduling options, from midweek races to double title weekends and even races during what would have been a two-week hiatus already included in the schedule of the Summer Olympics. 2020.

"At this particular point, we would like to end the season in Phoenix and keep the playoff part (of the schedule) intact," said Phelps. That said, it will require many different opportunities for us to see. We are in the process of doing so.

"There are no details on midweek races. I have heard of double heads, different things. At this particular point there are many things on the table for us to see, working with our racing teams, working with our race tracks. runs to make sure the things we are putting on the table are doable for us. "

Phelps said the sanctioning body must be and is willing to adapt as needed.

"It is understanding the races we have had to postpone and what is the best way for them to fit the schedule again," said Phelps. "We will take a holistic view of what it is, not specifically, how we are going to prioritize one over the other."

The question of whether NASCAR would consider holding events without fans also came up, and Phelps said he is "in the package,quot;, but emphasized that the whole situation is evolving so rapidly, even keeping the races without viewers was questionable due to continued risk. to drivers, teams, and officials who still work relatively closely in the garage.

On the subject of testing the Next Gen car for its scheduled debut in 2021, Phelps again warned that it is a fluid situation and at this point, still "too early to say,quot; feasibility.

Another important part of any schedule adjustment involves the sport's media partners, something Phelps said the series and its two networks, Fox and NBC, know well and are eager to exercise. Logistics will obviously be an important factor.

"At some point, we hope to find that escape that all of our fans are looking for, in our case, to compete again," said Phelps. "We are working with Fox and NBC to understand what windows might be available. That will come as we develop this schedule. It is complex, for sure. But both partners have shown a great willingness to try to work with us … find windows to to compete again in our case. "

Phelps allowed there to have been discussions even about streaming alternatives like eNASCAR and iRacing.

"There are discussions we have with Fox about what things we can do, discussions with NBC, things we can put on through our own channels that satisfy fans," said Phelps. "Our fans are obviously thirsty for this content. We want to intelligently provide it and have interesting content instead of just reusing some of the content that has already been done."

"There is more to come. We want to make sure that we are serving fans to the best of our ability."

Holly Cain writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.