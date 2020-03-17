NASA needs your help to build a lunar digging robot – BGR

NASA's RASSOR robot is headed for the Moon, and is designed to dig deep.

The robot uses a drum to collect material from the lunar surface and then transport it to new locations, but NASA has not decided on a design for the drum.

The space agency is accepting 3D models as submissions for a more efficient digging tool.

A new era of lunar exploration and science is about to begin, but for NASA to make the most of it, it must have all the right technology ready to go. One of the devices that NASA wants to send to the Moon is a robot digger. The agency has already made a lot of progress on this front, building the RASSOR (Regolith Advanced Surface Systems Operations Robot) robot and testing various versions of its hardware.

But NASA can't do it alone, and has issued a call for help to design a very important component of the RASSOR robot: its collection drum.

We've all seen pictures of the Moon's missions, with their dusty surface that looks perfect for easy pickup. Unfortunately, the Moon's low gravity further complicates the collection of material from the surface, and the fact that everything we send to the Moon has to be light enough to fly in a rocket.

A massive, heavy robot could easily gain traction and dig to its heart's content, but such hardware simply cannot be reliably delivered to the lunar surface. Instead, you need a lightweight machine, and that means developing new solutions. RASSOR must be able to get traction, dig, and do it without weighing a ton.

"With RASSOR, we no longer rely on the robot's traction or weight. It is possible to dig on the Moon or Mars with a really light robot," said Jason Schuler of NASA in a statement. "RASSOR is all-in-one excavation and transportation, but we would like to improve the design."

The robot's digging drum will unearth material and then deliver it to a different location. This process has to be as efficient as possible, which is why NASA is now asking for suggestions.

RASSOR's current bucket drums are hollow cylinders placed at each end of the robot, with balls around the circumference of the cylinders. The robot digs at opposite ends towards each other, which balances digging forces and makes digging easier.

To see if the digging bot can be further improved, NASA's RASSOR Bucket Drum Design Challenge is now open for presentations. The agency is asking for 3D models of new designs that can meet NASA requirements, including the ability for the drum to be able to fill at least 50% before it needs to be emptied.

Those who are up to the challenge and want to submit a design have until April 20.

Image Source: NASA