Mrunal Thakur is very impressed with the Toofan team



Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is set to captivate audiences with yet another powerful film that connects well with viewers. Titled Toofan, the film stars Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in the title role, and is about a boxer at the national level and the sports drama also has Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar playing crucial roles. Filming of the film recently ended and Mrunal Thakur, the film's lead actress, couldn't help but thank the team for showing him so much love and support on the film's sets. The actress took to Instagram this afternoon to post a message to the entire Toofan team.



She captioned the image as: "It was an incredibly humiliating experience because I've been dreaming about this for centuries. Every day, every scene, without fail, made sure I felt safe and comfortable.

A big thank you. Every person in production has been working hard! And my gosh, it shows in everyone involved! This is what true professional work looks like. You managed everything and really understood how external factors affect the actors, the team and the team.

How you make or break an entire movie! A job so impeccably done that I'm amazed

I can't wait for you all to see this … It will be one for the books …

So genuine, so true!

Toofan hits theaters on September 18, 2020.