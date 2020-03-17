Most California schools "unlikely,quot; to reopen before summer – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Most California schools are likely to remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the new coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Almost all state schools have already closed as the most populous state tries to stop the spread of the virus, and the rest will do so soon, he said.

"I would plan and assume that many of these schools, few if any, are unlikely to open before the summer break," he said at a news conference broadcast online.

"I don't want to fool you, more than six million children in our system and their families need to make some plans at a time when many plans are already being scaled back," said Newsom, a father of four. children. "But planning with children is one of the most difficult tasks."

The state has requested a federal exemption which means the children would not have to face academic tests once they finally return to school, said Newsom, a Democrat.

"We think it is totally inappropriate for children to worry about going back and getting tested," he said.

The governor made the statement after the announcement that several California counties would enact strict limits on public meetings, including Orange and San Bernardino counties.

Newsom said she returned home Monday after a hectic day to find one of her two daughters, 6-year-old Brooklynn, in her room, her stuffed bunny rabbit, and most of her bedding on the floor, while crying. because of the closing of schools and that she couldn't see her friends.

"I said, 'Honey, I don't think schools will reopen,'" Newsom said. "If I can tell my daughter that and not tell your daughter … then I'm not being honest and sincere with the people of the state of California. Boy, I hope I'm wrong, but I think that's the case. "

