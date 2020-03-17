Morocco condemns activist for criticizing "judiciary,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTMLf54f950aa50af135c455bd9f62ba4e8c11% %MINIFYHTMLf54f950aa50af135c455bd9f62ba4e8c12%

A Moroccan court on Tuesday issued a four-month suspended sentence and a $ 50 fine to Moroccan journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi on charges of insulting a judge on Twitter, in a case that outraged defenders of the freedom of expression in the country.

Radi, 33, tweeted last April that the judge was working on orders when he pronounced strong sentences on the leaders of the protests that took place in northern Morocco in late 2016 and early 2017 over the social and economic problems of the country.

"I expected to be acquitted since I am not guilty and I was only expressing my own opinion," Radi told Reuters News Agency after the verdict. He said he will appeal the verdict.

Local rights groups have denounced the increasing use of the criminal code to prosecute freedom of expression cases rather than the more lenient publication code, which has had no provisions for imprisonment since a reform in 2016.

"Firstly, he should never have been tried or sentenced for expressing peaceful opinions on social media. This phrase reinforces the message that anyone in Morocco who defends human rights will be punished," Amnesty International said in a statement.

The prosecutor said Radi's tweet was directed at the judge in person and not at the judiciary. Radi and her lawyers denied it.

Radi was released on bail on December 31 after spending five days in prison. Her case unleashed a wave of solidarity from human rights activists and groups, including Freedom Now of Morocco, Human Rights Watch and others, who demanded her immediate release.

Moroccan courts in recent months have sentenced a dozen people to prison terms of up to four years on charges including insulting constitutional institutions or public servants and inciting protests, according to human rights activists.