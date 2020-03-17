Modernna Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Begins in Seattle

The first human test of an experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus began Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced.

The main objective of this first set of tests is to find out if the The vaccine is safe. If so, subsequent studies will determine how well it works.

%MINIFYHTML4bcf14f800a3313bd253a20794e0aec713% %MINIFYHTML4bcf14f800a3313bd253a20794e0aec714%

The trial was "launched at record speed," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the institute's director, in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML4bcf14f800a3313bd253a20794e0aec715% %MINIFYHTML4bcf14f800a3313bd253a20794e0aec716%

Such rapid development of a potential vaccine is unprecedented, and it was possible because the researchers were able to use what they already knew about the related coronaviruses that had caused outbreaks of other diseases, SARS and MERS.