Modernna Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Begins in Seattle

The first human test of an experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus began Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced.
The main objective of this first set of tests is to find out if the The vaccine is safe. If so, subsequent studies will determine how well it works.
The trial was "launched at record speed," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the institute's director, in a statement.
Such rapid development of a potential vaccine is unprecedented, and it was possible because the researchers were able to use what they already knew about the related coronaviruses that had caused outbreaks of other diseases, SARS and MERS.
Despite rapid progress, even if the vaccine is proven safe and effective against the virus, it will not be available for at least a year.
The tests, which are conducted at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, use a vaccine made by Moderna Inc.
Seattle was chosen as a test site before the United States had known cases of coronavirus, not because of the outbreak that erupted there. Washington state has been greatly affected by the virus, with more than 670 cases to date.
Moderna uses genetic material, messenger RNA, to make vaccines, and the company has nine others in various stages of development, including several for viruses that cause respiratory illness. But no vaccine made with this technology has reached the market.
The infectious disease institute has been working with Moderna because the RNA approach can produce vaccines very quickly, said Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the institute's Vaccine Research Center.
He said researchers at the vaccine center focused on preparing for a pandemic.
"The goal here is to be prepared for all the families of viruses that can infect humans," he said.
As serious as this epidemic is, Dr. Graham said, it is somehow fortunate that a coronavirus caused it, because the researchers were at least partly ready for it. If another type of virus had caused the outbreak, it could have taken months longer to create a potential vaccine.
Other companies, which use different approaches, are also trying to make coronavirus vaccines. Moderna is the first to reach a clinical trial.
The test will enroll 45 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55. Each one will receive two vaccines, 28 days apart. Moderna calls the mRNA-1273 vaccine.
Three different doses will be tested, each in 15 people, and participants will be studied to determine if the vaccine is safe and if it stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies that can stop virus replication and prevent the disease it causes.
Four participants were vaccinated on Monday, and four more will receive vaccines on Tuesday. Then there will be a pause to monitor them, before more participants receive injections, Dr. Graham said.
The participants will be followed for a year, but Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in an interview that the safety data would be available a few weeks after the injections. If the vaccine appears safe, he said, Moderna will ask the Food and Drug Administration for permission to advance to the next testing phase even before the first stage ends.
The second round of tests, to measure efficacy and verify safety, will include many more participants.
Modern, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a manufacturing plant near Norwood, is already buying new equipment so it can produce millions of doses. Mr. Bancel acknowledged that the company was taking a risk, because neither safety nor efficacy have yet been proven.
"Humans are suffering and time is of the essence," he said. “Every day is important. We have made these decisions to take the risk, because we believe it is the right thing to do. "
The company's share price rose in February in response to news reports on the vaccine. And on Monday, Moderna's shares rose more than 24 percent, rising $ 5.19 to close at $ 26.49.
Work on the vaccine began in January, as soon as Chinese scientists published the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus on the Internet. Researchers from Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases identified part of the sequence that encodes a peak-like protein on the surface of the virus that binds to human cells, helping the virus to invade them.
A nonprofit group, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, helped pay to make the vaccine for the trial.
That sequence of peaks is the basis of the vaccine. Moderna does not need the virus itself to produce its vaccine: the company synthesizes the stretch of RNA required for the vaccine and embeds it in a lipid nanoparticle.
By February 24, Moderna had a batch of vaccines ready to send to the infectious disease institute for use in the trial. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the start of the trial.