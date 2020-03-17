MLB playoffs at neutral sites may not be ideal, but may be necessary in 2020

%MINIFYHTML6c569e1a4eeee132a719551e6e0ac98911% %MINIFYHTML6c569e1a4eeee132a719551e6e0ac98912%

No one knows what will happen to the 2020 baseball season.

Baseball is closed for now, at least until early May. Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner, confirmed to Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday that the season will not start on April 9, the original earliest delayed start date, and that MLB will be governed by CDC recommendations, which limit meetings of more than 50 people for at least the next eight weeks. We know that for sure.

After that, though? At this still very early point in the coronavirus pandemic, everything is on the table, and the fundamental decisions are far out of the hands of MLB. How many games will be played? A complete list of 162 games seems impossible. But 125? Maybe 100? An average season of 81 contests for each team?

FOSTER: MLB Should Open Treasure Vault To Keep Fans Involved During Break

Almost everything you are hearing right now is just speculation. Informed speculation, perhaps, but nevertheless speculation.

But we do know, thanks to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, that many options are being considered, even those that would normally have seemed impossible to believe.

Let's get into what he said, starting here:

"I've heard things about neutral site locations, where you're playing a whole series and eliminating some days off," Boone said, "because you know they are going to want to try and get into as many games as possible." so it's going to go until the end of the season. "

Boone, of course, was talking about the postseason, he can't call it "October,quot; right now, with any confidence, when he was referring to series of neutral sites.

That would be a great change. The NFL hosts the Super Bowl in a neutral location each year. It works for that league. Part of the beauty of baseball has always been the opportunity to win or lose a World Series title in your own stadium. Losing that, even for a year, would be a loss. Understandable, however.

Last year, the Nationals played their first postseason game on October 1 and their last postseason game on October 30, winning the World Series with a Game 7 victory against the Astros in Houston. They played 17 games, the NLCS was a sweep, but the other series was the maximum number of games, in those 30 days, so yes, there is room to eliminate rest / travel days in a pressing situation.

And let's say, in an effort to get as many regular season games as possible, MLB doesn't start the postseason until Oct. 15 or so. Even with neutral site locations to eliminate travel days, playing a full postseason schedule, which is likely on the table as well, would mean the November playoff games. Many of them.

It would be less than great to play the biggest games of the year in freezing temperatures as snowflakes fall in certain places. Cue Aaron Boone again.

"Obviously, the season will continue longer, so it will have to potentially be in hot weather or dome situations, so it can lend itself to some neutral site situations," he said. "We will see how that works."

Imagine, say, the Boone Yankees playing the Braves in San Diego, randomly picking a warmer weather spot for all seven (possible) World Series games. It wouldn't feel good, but it's something that's at least being discussed, apparently.

And it makes sense. There are no "correct,quot; answers in a situation like this. Only the best guesses and temporary commitments.

"This is an opportunity to get a little creative and maybe, at the end of it all, we can look back and say, hey, it was a good idea. This is something that worked and we would like to implement it in the future, or is it something that It really didn't work. That's one of the things that, that opportunity will present itself now that we're obviously in a unique situation. "

Stay tuned, baseball fans.