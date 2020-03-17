Mitt Romney Copies Andrew Yang and Wants to Give Every American Adult $ 1,000 Amid Coronavirus Spread: Proposal Gets Mixed Reactions

Inspired by Andrew Yang, Senator Mitt Romney (Republican of Utah) created quite a stir on Monday by proposing to give the sum of $ 1,000 to each American adult to help boost the economy during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The failed presidential candidate urged lawmakers to consider his proposal to help Americans.

The businessman stated: "We also urgently need to build this legislation with additional measures to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect students. front line health workers and their patients improving telehealth services. "

Romney explained that checks would be mailed to all American adults "to help ensure that families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy."

He added: "Congress took similar steps during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill in the gaps for Americans who may not quickly navigate different government options. "

Fox News' Tucker Carlson, a close ally of President Donald Trump, reacted to Romeny's idea by slamming the door.

He said: "It is probably a well-intentioned idea, many smart people are behind this, but it is also decadent and silly. Name a place that will become happier and more prosperous under a scheme like that. Indian reservations? Downtown from the city? Rural areas where half the male population receives monthly disability checks? Or, for that matter, if we're honest, how many people with happily idle inherited money do, you know? Rich people? None, they're all drunk. Of course they are. People need to work and they want to work. "

American voters have mixed reactions to the proposal.

One said, "That won't cover half my rent here in Los Angeles … but since everyone is giving money, what's good about these repairs?"

Another commenter shared, "This is Andrew Yang's 'Freedom Dividend'! The crazy thing is that they act like they came up with the idea. Hahaha. In cities where something like this has been implemented, it has proven effective! But they are about to give these airlines 60 billion to cover their losses: #ThisIsAmerica ".

This person stated, "Like bill 500, light bill 600. We need some free mortgage and rent payments and car notes until things get back on track or a stimulus package for everyone who is out of a job."

A fourth comment read: “This man tries to find a way to help people, but if you read the comments, people still complain. Saying things like I need 100,000 or that is not enough. People love to complain. Don't give them anything then. People cannot be satisfied! I can be satisfied. I would like to take mine in the 20s though. "

This social media user shared, "Some of you really ungrateful and stumbling over 1,000 a lot of people helps a lot, so relax with that ungrateful attitude." I can definitely use that now, thanks, Romney.

Experts are not sure that this proposal can be approved at this time.



