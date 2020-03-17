Mint Artist & # 39; s Guild is painting Detroit generously – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML2bd98d967b0174560952f10c46d91cb911% %MINIFYHTML2bd98d967b0174560952f10c46d91cb912%

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Mint Artist Guild fills a huge void in the Detroit cultural scene, which has many youth organizations focused on dance, music, theater, stories, and poetry. As of "Mint," however, none has focused on the visual arts or business and professional skills for young creatives. With Mint's new business approach, they aim to thrive and augment the economic success stories that are gaining momentum in Detroit.

"Mint Artist Guild really serves our Detroit teens," explains Kelly O’Neil, Mint Artist Guild Board of Directors, "and helps them experience what it's like to be an entrepreneur as an artist."

%MINIFYHTML2bd98d967b0174560952f10c46d91cb913% %MINIFYHTML2bd98d967b0174560952f10c46d91cb914%

%MINIFYHTML2bd98d967b0174560952f10c46d91cb915% %MINIFYHTML2bd98d967b0174560952f10c46d91cb916%

"We provide them with not only artistic skills, but also the opportunity to speak with other professional artists where they can receive guidance and participate in seminars," adds O'Neil. "But most importantly, with Paint Detroit with Generosity, it gives them an opportunity to do some community service."

"It teaches young people skills that they can use for their entire lives and their entire careers," says Vicky Elmer, co-founder of the Mint Artists Guild. "That's first! And among those skills are how they value themselves and their time. But we also teach them about the power of community giving, community art, and we donate 25 paintings a year to 25 other non-profit organizations. profit ".

"When I started with this particular painting, I wanted to do something that would take me out of my comfort zone," explains student Jessica Fligger. "This painting was donated to the Mercy Education Project and focuses on young women and helping them better educate themselves and earn their GED."

"I think it's a sense of unity," says marketing student Journey Shamily. "A non-profit donation to another non-profit organization and at the same time do something for young people and we should always have something like this,quot;

"It's a dream, it's like I'm living the dream," says Vicky Elmer. "I have a great group of young people and volunteers, and it keeps getting better and better."

Watch for "Eye on Detroit,quot; segments Monday through Friday during "Up News Info This Morning,quot; at 7 a.m. with unique and positive Motor City stories.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.