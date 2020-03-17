Minnesota Coronavirus: U of M, UST Chooses to Connect for Rest of Spring Semester – Up News Info

Universities in the metropolitan area are choosing to go online for the remainder of the spring semester as COVID-19 cases continue to expand across the state.

On Monday, the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas announced that in-person classes will be canceled for the remainder of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has increased from 35 to 54.

The newest cases are still grouped in the Twin Cities subway. Hennepin County only has more than 20 cases, according to a map released by health officials.

The University of Minnesota also announced the cancellation of system-wide graduation ceremonies. Officials said students who meet the requirements will still earn their degree, only the actual start ceremony will be canceled.