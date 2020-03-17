Minnesota coronavirus: Target, Cub Foods and Hy-Vee announce store time changes – Up News Info

– Target announced Tuesday that all of its stores will close at 9 p.m. during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The Minnesota-based company joins a list of stores, including Lunds & Byerly, dedicating an hour of shopping to high-risk customers. That will happen every Wednesday during the first hour each store is open.

Cub Foods is also changing store hours, but not everywhere. The Stillwater-based company says 13 of its stores will remain open for 24 hours. Those places stretch from Rochester to Duluth. Their other stores will be open from 6 a.m. at 10 p.m.

Hy-Vee stores have changed their hours from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m.

