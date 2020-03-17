Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul’s Bethesda hospital to become COVID-19 care center – Up News Info

– St. Paul & # 39; s Bethesda Hospital will soon become a specialized coronavirus care center (COVID-19).

M Fairview Heath announced early Tuesday morning that Bethesda, which officials describe as a "long-term acute care hospital," will increase its total bed count from 50 to 90. Thirty-five of those beds are for intensive care patients. , and 55 are medical-surgical beds.

The move was made to reduce exposure to patients and medical staff by consolidating COVID-19 patients in one place.

Current Bethesda patients will be transported to other hospitals in the M Fairview Health system this week.

