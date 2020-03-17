Minnesota coronavirus: lawmakers approve emergency funding for healthcare system – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLffebf99e651225c7964bebac0effa36411% %MINIFYHTMLffebf99e651225c7964bebac0effa36412%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota House of Representatives passed emergency legislation that would provide $ 200 million for investment in the health care system as the state assembles a defense against the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement released Tuesday morning, the emergency funds, which were unanimously approved, would designate $ 150 million to the Minnesota Department of Health to award grants to eligible providers for the costs related to the outbreak.

Providers are defined as ambulances, healthcare providers, clinics, pharmacies, and assisted living facilities. The funds can be used to provide tests, beds, quarantine resources, overtime personnel, training, IT services, outreach materials, and more.

An additional $ 50 million will go to the public health response contingency account, which allows health officials to make payments from the account in connection with the outbreak response.

"The money that lawmakers appropriated today will help our state's health system respond to the COVID-19 crisis," Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester), author of the bill, said in a statement. "There are many unknowns ahead, so we are helping to ensure that our healthcare institutions and the dedicated healthcare providers working in them have the resources they need to deal with the crisis."

House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) says the bill ensures that Minnesota's public and private health infrastructure is prepared to respond to the pandemic.

"Lawmakers will continue to monitor the situation and Minnesotans can be assured that state leaders will respond as we always do in emergencies," he said.

So far, 54 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, and three of them have been hospitalized.

For most people who get the virus, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease threatens the elderly and people with compromised respiratory systems.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, people do not need to be tested for COVID-19 if they can control their symptoms at home.

Health officials say those who are sick should follow a 7-3 rule. They would like people to stay home for a week and then complete three fever-free days before going about their business in the community.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.