Minnesota Coronavirus: Despite devastating loss of St. Patrick's business, O & # 39; Donovan pub owner endorses closings – Up News Info

– On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, arguably the busiest day of the year for O’Donovan’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis, the staff is not preparing for an avalanche of customers. They are trying to figure out what they will do next.

Owner Dermot Cowley says the writing was on the wall long before state and local leaders decided to close bars and restaurants on Monday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We decided to unplug the plug immediately," Cowley said.

It started several days earlier when its neighbors, First Avenue and Target Center, stopped hosting big events. That led to a drop in customers. Then came last weekend, when the restaurant was expecting a huge crowd for the first St. Patrick's Day festivities.

"Last Saturday the 14th, we should have been gang members. We did about a tenth of what we expected to do and had planned to do," Cowley said.

The proof is in the basement refrigerator, where stacks of untapped barrels and shelves of stored liquor remain intact. The surplus alcohol was purchased specifically for the weekend and the holidays.

"For us here, it was always, 'OK, you know you got through the winter, you got to St. Patrick's Day and we'll be fine.' And now you lose that, and it's a huge impact," he said.

Governor Tim Walz's order to close bars and restaurants made an exception for those who offer to perform and deliver. A restaurant manager in Uptown told Up News Info that they plan to change their dining room staff to handle phone calls, delivery orders and wherever they can find them to work. Several managers in other restaurants were too distraught to discuss their future plans. They are concerned about their staff and the ability of their business to survive a prolonged shutdown.

Cowley hopes to open its doors again, with an eye toward Memorial Day weekend. That's when the now-postponed Major League Baseball season could begin. Many of O & # 39; Donovan's clients are people who attend the Twins' games at nearby Target Field. But during that eight-week period, he also cares about his employees.

"For some of them, this is their only way of life," Cowley said.

O & # 39; Donovan opened 21 years ago, with Cowley in charge of all but one. He said they have withstood several storms over the two decades, including an NBA lockout and the 2008-2009 recession. The aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak prevails over all of them, he said, adding that the response to stop the spread is necessary.

"We all have to come together and do the right thing. And, you know, there is no criticism of the mayor or any other health official about this. It is the right thing to do," Cowley said.

If there is something positive, the state will increase the money in its unemployment insurance fund. Changes were also made so that applicants can quickly get benefits instead of dealing with a one-week waiting period. The state would prefer applicants to register online to avoid writing phone lines. Click here to apply.

