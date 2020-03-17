Minneapolis man arrested for third DWI, with 2 children in car, on Wisconsin interstate highway around 1 a.m. – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving for the third time.

Wisconsin State Troopers stopped their vehicle for speeding on Interstate 94, east of Menomonie, at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday. Soldiers say they immediately noticed two children in the car, one aged six and nine, along with two adult women.

%MINIFYHTML8993db50c7820881871060886deab7ae11% %MINIFYHTML8993db50c7820881871060886deab7ae12%

A "marijuana smell,quot; also came from the car, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The driver showed signs of disability during a field sobriety test, and was taken to a local hospital for blood tests before being booked into the Dunn County Jail.

Now he is being accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and without THC.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.