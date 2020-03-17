Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato rekindle their friendship

Miley Cyrus He is using his platform to elevate his fans and followers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old artist is doing her part to keep morale high as more and more people choose to distance themselves socially in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the singer shared on Instagram Stories with which she was teaming up Demi lovato for his new Instagram Live show, "Bright Minded,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML306ad8c59ac7009681888dcb9831d2f011% %MINIFYHTML306ad8c59ac7009681888dcb9831d2f012%

"I'm totally insane and I think my fans and fans will do the same. Bright Minded Live with Miley has just reached a whole new level, one of the most inspiring women I have the honor of calling friends for the past 15 years have been made available to be on my Insta Live show … (with the intention of) bringing light (during) a dark moment, and you will all be scared, "Cyrus joked to his fans before revealing the news. "Demi Lovato will be on my show tomorrow and we are going to talk about ways that she stays strong, optimistic, and helpful by exercising that she actively uses to maintain a brilliant mind."

As the two connected on Instagram Live, Cyrus began by telling Lovato that she was "one of the brightest and brightest inspirations in this industry (and) I felt you would be the perfect guest."

Heading straight for the business, Cyrus asked the "I Love Me,quot; singer what her tips are for staying grounded during difficult times. Lovato shared with Cyrus that she began frequenting the church in December and "found my relationship with God."

He added that for his prayer it is a form of meditation, "the more you mediate, the more you will calm down."