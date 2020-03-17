Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato rekindle their friendship

Miley Cyrus He is using his platform to elevate his fans and followers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 27-year-old artist is doing her part to keep morale high as more and more people choose to distance themselves socially in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the singer shared on Instagram Stories with which she was teaming up Demi lovato for his new Instagram Live show, "Bright Minded,quot;.
"I'm totally insane and I think my fans and fans will do the same. Bright Minded Live with Miley has just reached a whole new level, one of the most inspiring women I have the honor of calling friends for the past 15 years have been made available to be on my Insta Live show … (with the intention of) bringing light (during) a dark moment, and you will all be scared, "Cyrus joked to his fans before revealing the news. "Demi Lovato will be on my show tomorrow and we are going to talk about ways that she stays strong, optimistic, and helpful by exercising that she actively uses to maintain a brilliant mind."
As the two connected on Instagram Live, Cyrus began by telling Lovato that she was "one of the brightest and brightest inspirations in this industry (and) I felt you would be the perfect guest."
Heading straight for the business, Cyrus asked the "I Love Me,quot; singer what her tips are for staying grounded during difficult times. Lovato shared with Cyrus that she began frequenting the church in December and "found my relationship with God."
He added that for his prayer it is a form of meditation, "the more you mediate, the more you will calm down."
Lovato also suggested doing breathing exercises for anyone overwhelmed by the news cycle. The singer shared that she uses the Headspace and Aura mobile apps.
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images
"Also call your friends, talk to them, communicate," Lovato added, stressing the importance of surrounding yourself with friends and family, at least virtually.
The former Disney Channel stars also talked about how the two connected for the first time, overcoming body dysmorphia, self-love, growing in the limelight and rekindling their friendship.
After Cyrus spoke about the times he dealt with his share of trolls and body shamers, more specifically citing the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance that left Cyrus feeling very "hurt,quot; and "insecure,quot; Lovato offered some comforting words.
"First of all, I'm so sad that you've been through that, I had no idea. I wish I had been there for you," Lovato told her. "We have been through times when we are closer and then distant, and that's fine, that's what friends do, I just wish I was there for you, but if that ever happens, you better call me." I'm going to Malibu. "
To which Cyrus replied, "I actually wrote that about us today. I was looking at some of my questions that I was writing for you and one of the last things I wrote was … I wrote this question for you and then realized what a lot that applied to us … I wrote: & # 39; So it is a great opportunity to call and connect with people with whom you may have lost contact or lost contact, it is in times of crisis that they realize what really matters. & # 39; "
She added: "I was going to ask, 'What tool would you use to open a closed door?' I think it's a smart move before re-entering someone's life with stress levels at this point. , it is important to ask yourself in advance (if) it absolutely will not cause any harm or negative effect on them to make amends. "
Cyrus also told Lovato that their friendship is like "super glue."
"We couldn't talk forever and then some nonsense will fall and I will know that you are the person I want to read to," Cyrus told Lovato. "I think you are so light and even if it took this crisis to get you back online … really connected and really talking, let's never let this break again."
