Mick McCarthy: Republic of Ireland will delay decision on manager's future | Football news





Mick McCarthy's future as manager of the Republic of Ireland will not be decided until after the European Championship play-offs.

The Acting Executive Vice President of the Irish Football Association reacted after UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that Euro 2020 had moved to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republic of Ireland will face Slovakia later this month in a Euro 2020 play-off semifinal, with the winner to play either Northern Ireland or Bosnia for a place in the summer tournament.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy during the international friendly against New Zealand at Aviva Stadium

McCarthy was planning to leave his post in July and be replaced by U21 manager Stephen Kenny, but that could be delayed if Ireland won the tiebreak, which was scheduled for early June.

"I don't think there is any point in trying to do something about it now," Quinn said. FAI TV.

"We are still in a position where we don't know whether we will go to the euros or not. We will know that June 10 and June 10 will be a good time to start worrying or worrying too much about that particular instance.

"We will do that at the right time and talk to stakeholders first and we will not speak publicly about it until the right time."