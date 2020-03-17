Miami Dolphins to hire Cowboys CB Byron Jones – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Byron Jones have reached an agreement on a contract that would make it the highest-paid corner of the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jones will be paid more than $ 17 million a year.

Source: The #Dolphins They are having #Cowboys FA CB Byron Jones. A massive deal for the corner now better paid. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

This deal is great. It sounds like $ 17M a year or more. https://t.co/GcOHaD24By – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Jones was chosen in the first round by the Cowboys in 2015 and spent some time safe before settling on the corner, where he became one of the best in the league. Jones was a cornerstone of Dallas' defense in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the pro bowl and all-pro second team for his performance in 2018.

This is the second year in a row that Miami has set the bar for the highest-paid corner. They gave that title to Jones' defensive teammate Xavien Howard last year when they signed him on a five-year contract worth $ 76.5 million. Jones's deal is expected to exceed that deal.

The Cowboys have already been looking for Jones' replacement. They are rumored to be interested in former Denver Broncos CB Chris Harris.