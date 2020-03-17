Mexican government under pressure for response to coronavirus | News from Mexico

As authorities in major cities closed their borders, announced major blockades and ordered curfews in an effort to curb the worldwide spread of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people attended a two-day music concert in Mexico and the best the country's women's soccer league played for stadiums full of fans weekend.

The government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has faced harsh criticism for his seemingly lackluster response and for downplaying the threat of the disease that has infected more than 179,000 people and killed more than 7,000 worldwide.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML92e766806789adf9689ec4bd50c4b26811% %MINIFYHTML92e766806789adf9689ec4bd50c4b26812%

At least 82 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mexico, with no deaths, the country's Ministry of Health said Monday. But experts say the actual numbers could be much higher since the tests have been limited. Health experts also warn that the country is poorly prepared to cope with widespread transmission of the disease amid a health system that is no longer underfunded and is overburdened.

Mexico's deputy health minister, Hugo López-Gatell, said that Mexico, which confirmed its first case approximately a month after the United States, is approaching a "tipping point,quot; when the virus begins to spread in the country and stricter measures will be needed instead.

"The spread of the disease is inevitable," López-Gatell said during a press conference.

After an intense backlash over the events that took place over the weekend, the government took more vigorous action by suspending "non-essential services,quot; such as seminars and conferences and other small-scale events that have a low economic impact. They urged people to work from home and extended the Easter break for schoolchildren from two weeks to a full month starting on Friday.

Sports officials announced that the men's Liga MX matches would be played on empty arenas on Saturdays and Sundays, and would suspend the rest of the season.

The health ministry also unveiled the "Sana Distancia,quot; (or "Healthy Distance,quot;) initiative, which urges the public to avoid kissing on the cheeks, the usual greeting in Mexico, to avoid infections.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shaking hands with children while visiting cities in the southwestern state of Guerrero (brochure from the president's office via Reuters)

But López Obrador, whose country's economy depends on trade and tourism with the United States, has resisted calls to impose stricter measures, such as travel restrictions, arguing that he does not want to act prematurely or alter public life.

"Imagine if I came here wearing a mask, if the president is like that, how are the people going to be? I have to keep the people's spirits up," he said during his daily press conference on Monday.

On Saturday, he posted a video on Twitter of the state of Guerrero that showed him posing for photos, shaking hands, hugging and kissing dozens of followers, including children.

"When I left the hotel in Ometepec, I greeted and attended to people's requests," López Obrador tweeted.

On leaving the Ometepec hotel, I greeted and attended to requests from people. We go to Xochistlahuaca. pic.twitter.com/oNrRGriI1T – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 14, 2020

Critics have argued that the president who openly interacts with people sends the wrong message to the public.

"While the health ministry was talking about social distancing and hygiene habits, López Obrador held protests over the weekend, walking through the crowd, kissing the children and hugging people, which obviously goes against everything. what the government itself recommends, "said Carlos Peterson, a Senior analyst from Mexico for the Eurasia Group.

"Mexico's response has been slow, and then they put forward proposals that don't do enough," Peterson told Al Jazeera.

Although the number of coronavirus cases in Latin America has not reached European or American proportions, the numbers have steadily increased and several countries in the region have announced tough measures in an effort to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Guatemala suspended all flights for two weeks, while El Salvador and Honduras imposed blockades nationwide. Colombia, with 33 confirmed cases, announced that it would close all its borders until May 30 and Venezuela announced that the entire country would be in quarantine as of Tuesday.

In Peru, the authorities implemented "social isolation,quot; measures applied by the police and masked military personnel who blocked the main roads. Paraguay announced a curfew starting at 8 p.m. daily to restrict crowd gathering.

Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America with 234 confirmed cases, has not closed its borders but has suspended schools and universities and canceled public events.

Thousands of people attended the music festival & # 39; Vive Latino & # 39; in Mexico City, Mexico (Reuters)

For most people, contracting the virus leads to mild or moderate symptoms and most recover, but respiratory disease for some, especially the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, can lead to more serious illness.

Health experts say only a few hundred tests have been conducted across the country in Mexico, and that only a limited number of laboratories in the country are equipped to detect the disease. Until now, the tests have been restricted to people who have traveled to a high-risk country and who have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Alejandro Macias, a former national influenza commissioner in Mexico during the H1N1 outbreak, said the problem is compounded by the fact that Mexico lacks sufficient beds in intensive care units, health care workers and ventilators.

"We all know that if this epidemic escalates, as in other parts of the world, Mexico does not have a sufficient number of beds in intensive care units, and the ones we have are already occupied," Macías told Al Jazeera.

Experts say Mexico's health sector has been underfunded for decades, and the López Obrador administration, who took office in 2018, further reduced spending as part of its effort to implement fiscal austerity and create a new integrated federal health system.

"The government is aware of this problem and it may be the case that we are hiding our heads in the sand and praying that the spread will be less intense than in other parts of the world." Macias said.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to clarify that matches in La Liga MX, the most important men's soccer league in Mexico, were played in front of empty stadiums on Saturday and Sunday night.