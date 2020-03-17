Metro Transit to suspend night service due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit says it will suspend all nightly bus and light rail services beginning Tuesday to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Services will be suspended starting at 11 p.m. at 4:30 a.m. starting Tuesday.

"We are doing this to help focus our limited resources at a time when demand is greatest," said Metro Transit CEO Wes Kooistra. "It is also an important security measure as the region and the nation work through this pandemic."

According to Metro Transit, the number of passengers is at its lowest point during the night, which means that the least number of people will be affected by the loss of service.

Authorities say the measure will also provide more opportunities to clean and disinfect buses and trains.