MET Gala 2020 postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. This means that all important public gatherings have been canceled due to fear that the virus will spread among people and cause further damage. Earlier today, it became official that one of the world's busiest gatherings of the year – the MET Gala is also canceled for the safety of the people.

Anna Wintour, president of the MET Gala, confirmed that the event has been postponed until further notice, but that they will soon come out with an official date. The gala is one of the most high-profile events in fashion and was supposed to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The announcement of the postponement of the MET Gala came a day after it was announced that New York schools will close.

It seems that we will have to wait how effective are the measures to stop the spread of the virus around the world when we can decide