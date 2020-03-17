Meghan Markle's brother rips her to the media: "She should get off her horse!"

Meghan Markle's brother is the last member of her father's family side to hit her to the public.

"I seriously believe that what should happen is that Meghan should really just seriously get off her tall horse, call her father, make amends," Thomas Markle Jr. told the UK Express on Monday.

"The boy dedicated his whole life to her, where she is today is because of him," he continued. "That's the only reason, and I want to say enough is enough. My father's last wish, he tells me on the phone, is that he can make amends and see [his grandson] Archie. And that his daughter return to his life. I mean, we owe him that. "

Then he apologized to Markle.

"I'm sorry for the past three years of bad press. It should have been done differently a long time ago, and she could have made a great decision about it. She reached a little further and we would probably have a better time now."

And he is right. Her father's side of the family has often disrespected her in the media, and she always seems to make things worse.