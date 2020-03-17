Meghan Markle is blamed for moving Prince Harry to Canada when the coronavirus threatens the Queen, Prince Charles, and her grandfather

%MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b11% %MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b12%

Meghan Markle is blamed for moving Prince Harry to Canada, as the Coronavirus threatens her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, her grandfather, Prince Philip, and her father, Prince Charles. The deadly virus is especially dangerous for people over 70, as well as anyone with underlying health conditions. Queen Elizabeth is 93 years old, Prince Philip is 98 years old. Her father, Prince Charles, is 71 years old and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is 72 years old. Social media is full of people leaving comments on articles, photos and memes who say they are concerned that Prince Harry may fall into depression if something happens to his family while he is so far away.

Meanwhile, there are more fears that Prince Harry has been exposed to the Coronavirus while he and Meghan Markle attended their final engagements as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Now the Royal Family isolates itself, cancels commitments, and does its best to protect and protect each other. Reports indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are isolating themselves in Vancouver.

%MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b13% %MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b14%

You can see a report on the Royal Family and what they are doing to protect themselves below.

%MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b15% %MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b16% If the queen succumbs to # COVID19 then it is the war with China https://t.co/CYADu8BQt3 – Adam (@adambcn) March 17, 2020

Many are concerned that Prince Harry is under a great deal of stress, and while Meghan Markle appears to be happy now that she has left the monarchy and lives in Canada, reportedly planning to move to Los Angeles, Prince Harry is far from its extent. family including her brother, niece and nephews. His entire life is surrounded by Meghan and her baby Archie, and many fear that it will turn out to be too much for him.

Prince Harry barely returned to Canada before the border closed, and while many are happy to have met Meghan and Archie, many say on social media that they do not believe this move was the best for Prince Harry, even if so. It was the best for Meghan.

What you think? Do you think people are unfairly blaming Meghan Markle for a decision that she and Prince Harry made together?

Ad %MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b32% %MINIFYHTML9b43fc653faa8ca2664d14376b82bd1b32%

Or do you think Prince Harry will do something to keep Meghan Markle happy, even with her own pain?



Post views:

0 0