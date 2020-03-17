Medical company threatens to sue volunteers who use 3D-printed valves for life-saving coronavirus treatments

%MINIFYHTMLbd0bf3dfb87fec6ee8c8460d8fef3fbc11% %MINIFYHTMLbd0bf3dfb87fec6ee8c8460d8fef3fbc12%

A medical device maker threatened to sue a group of volunteers in Italy who 3D-printed a valve used for life-saving coronavirus treatments. The valve generally costs around $ 11,000 from the medical device manufacturer, but volunteers were able to print replicas for around $ 1 (via Techdirt)

The valves were needed by a hospital in Italy after running out of treatment while treating patients with COVID-19. The hospital's regular provider said they couldn't manufacture the valves in time to treat patients, according to Meter. That launched a search for a way to 3D print a replica piece, and Cristian Fracassi and Alessandro Ramaioli, who work at the Italian startup Isinnova, offered their company's printer for the job, reports Business Insider.

However, when the couple asked the valve manufacturer for plans they could use to print replicas, the company declined and threatened to sue for patent infringement, according to Business Insider Italy. Fracassi and Ramaioli advanced anyway by measuring the valves and 3D printing three different versions of them.

So far, the valves they manufactured have worked on 10 patients through March 14, according to Massimo Temporelli, the founder of Italian manufacturing solutions company FabLab, which helped recruit Fracassi and Ramaioli to print the replica valves.

“(The patients) were life-threatening people, and we acted. Period, "said Fracassi in a Facebook post. He also said that,quot; we have no intention of making a profit in this situation, we will not use the designs or products beyond the strict need to force ourselves to act, we will not disseminate the drawing "

Here is a good look at the valves, shared by the Minister of Technological Innovation of Italy, Paola Pisano On twitter.

Italy has more than 31,500 confirmed infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 2,500 confirmed deaths. Both figures only follow China.