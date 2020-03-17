MDOC Probation Officer Tests COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Corrections was notified that an employee of the Jackson County Probation Office had tested positive for 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, March 17.

The employee had a recent history of international travel.

This is the first MDOC employee to test positive for COVID-19.

The MDOC has contacted the person and the department is proactively working to determine any other probationary employee or person with whom that person has been in contact.

"We are happy to hear that our employee is feeling better," said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. "We continue to do everything we can to protect the health of our staff, their families, and the criminals they supervise."

Once the positive test was confirmed today, the local health department ordered all Jackson County Probation Office staff to leave their workplace and quarantine for the next 14 days.

The department is making arrangements for ongoing parole supervision in the county, as staff will not be able to perform those tasks during quarantine.

The department will provide more information as it becomes available.

Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

