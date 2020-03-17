McLaren driver Carlos Sainz in self-isolation despite negative coronavirus test





Carlos Sainz took over Fernando Alonso at McLaren after retiring from F1

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz will remain in self-isolation after returning from the canceled Australian Grand Prix, despite his negative coronavirus test.

The opening race of the new F1 season in Melbourne was suspended after a member of the Sainz team tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual is recovering, while 14 of his colleagues remain in isolation at the team's hotel.

Sainz, 25, posted a video from his home in Madrid, saying, "Right now I feel perfectly fine, but as you know, that doesn't necessarily mean I'm not infected or can't develop symptoms. Go ahead.

"It's been a busy few days trying to organize my life since then. Obviously, I'm a little bored.

"But at the same time that I'm trying to do some sport, I'm trying to keep myself busy and do the kinds of things I would never do because of so much traveling."

Later, Sainz posted an updated message on social media, confirming that he has tested negative for coronavirus.

🦠 NEGATIVE IN COVID-19

I POSITIVE IN ATTITUDE

After what happened in Australia. I needed to do the COVID-19 test and I am very happy because the results are negative. It won't really change much, because I will continue to be quarantined. #Stay at home pic.twitter.com/lrhf4lP7tb – Carlos Sainz (@ Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020

"NEGATIVE IN COVID-19 – POSITIVE IN ATTITUDE," he tweeted.

"After what happened in Australia. I had to do the COVID-19 test and I am very happy because the results are negative. It will not really change much, because I will continue in quarantine." #Stay at home"

