McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A to stop dinner service; Drive-Thru Offer, Delivery Options – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Fast food giants McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A have joined the list of restaurants that stop food service throughout the Los Angeles area during the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald & # 39; s has announced that it will limit access to the restaurant's dining area to pick up orders and will encourage people to use the car delivery and delivery option.

"To align with growing regulations across the country, in effect at the close of business today, McDonald & # 39; s USA-owned restaurants will close rest areas, including the use of self-serve beverage bars and kiosks, and they will change our approach to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery, "the company said.

The company said they will also close all gaming areas starting Monday.

The company also encouraged franchise stores to "adopt similar operations procedures."

On Sunday Chick-fil-A also announced that they would be closing their dining rooms.

"As we navigate the evolutionary impact of the coronavirus in our communities, we temporarily close our dining room seats to help limit person-to-person contact," the company said.

According to Chick-fil-A, some of its restaurants may only offer service via drive-thrus, while others may offer take-out, delivery, or mobile-order options.

The changes come after Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms and theaters would have to temporarily close as of midnight.