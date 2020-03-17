MBS-MBZ: a special bond between two princes of the Gulf | Saudi Arabia News

%MINIFYHTML4e42712d96e5d5e7f43adb9885c7e22c11% %MINIFYHTML4e42712d96e5d5e7f43adb9885c7e22c12%

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has continued to dominate news headlines in recent weeks, following reports of his latest offensive against top royalty and officials, his relationship with another leader. regional has come to light again.

More than 20 years his senior, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is often portrayed as a mentor to less experienced MBSs, to whom he backed even before becoming next in line for the Saudi throne in 2017.

The two men are de facto rulers of their countries and come face to face with a number of domestic and foreign adventures, including their aggressive policies towards Islamist political groups and their role in regional conflicts, such as the Yemen war and the protracted Yemen war. blockade to Qatar.

Their intertwined ambitions have brought the couple together on many occasions, though experts say MBZ remains the mastermind behind many policies and the most influential figure in the relationship.

"In major confrontations on the Arabian Peninsula, MBZ is in the driver's seat," said Willam Law, editor of the Arab Digest, describing the relationship as "one in which MBZ exploits MBS's immaturity, arrogance, and ambition to Reach your goal,quot;. ends ".

"MBZ is happy to let MBS have center stage while on the wings, observing, working and manipulating," he added.

MBS seems to admire MBZ's achievements as a model of success, while the latter plays an important role in supporting the young crown prince.

The & # 39; threat & # 39; of political Islam

One of the key domestic policy issues that has brought MBS and MBZ together is their view of political Islam, especially after the Arab Spring, which left Gulf monarchies feeling that potential unrest may strip them of power.

"The Arab Spring, and its ramifications, is the most important regional issue that has brought Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates together," said Sami Hamdi, editor-in-chief of the publication International Interest.

"This marked the beginning of close cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which would later lead to a coup d'état in Egypt, the rise of (renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa) Haftar … and a blockade in Qatar," added. , referring to three key events that took place in the last decade.

As a means of getting rid of potential rivals, both leaders launched fierce arrest campaigns, an approach that their countries had previously followed in the 1990s to purge the government departments of the Islamic group al-Islah in the United Arab Emirates and the Movement. Sahwa in Saudi Arabia.

More recently, fears of a resurgence of political Islam led to the UAE's crackdown on some 60 people in 2012, many of whom were al-Islah members and were tried the following year on charges of trying to seize power. .

In Saudi Arabia, the crackdown on political opponents, including religious scholars, came later. Calling it an anti-corruption initiative, MBS led a growing arrest campaign against royalty and businessmen in 2017. He then addressed prominent religious figures, such as Salman al-Awdah, in 2019, before Reports emerged in recent weeks that he had again attacked high-ranking members of the royal family and public officials.

Law said: "The recent MBS purges … have the same goal as MBZ's push against political Islam: to consolidate power and remove potential challengers to their absolute dominance."

According to Courtney Freer, an expert on the Gulf states and a research fellow at the London School of Economics Middle East Center, "MBS and MBZ hope to diminish the role of religion in politics and, in doing so, eliminate potential rivals politicians,quot;.

According to Hamdi, the focus on eliminating political Islamists has also brought both countries closer to the United States.

"They have both tried to position themselves as indispensable allies for the United States, and both have volunteered as 'pioneers' of liberalization in the Arab world to boost support in the western world.

"They adopted the use of terminology that dominates Western discourse, such as,quot; terrorism "to mock opponents and,quot; moderate Islam "to align their policies with the highest priority of the United States in the region: deradicalization , "he added.

But, in an attempt to eliminate potential rivals, MBS has also extended its offensive against dozens of women's rights activists. He has also faced allegations of giving orders that led to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018, allegations he denies.

MBZ, on the other hand, has focused much more on its crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, according to observers.

"Saudi journalists have suggested that MBZ is much more suspicious and paranoid about the Muslim Brotherhood than MBS," said Freer.

Law agreed: "For MBZ … Political Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood is by far the greatest existential threat."

Regional conflicts

MBZ's fear of political Islamists appears to have led the way in shaping the UAE's regional policies and approach to conflict in neighboring countries, and inspiring MBS to do the same.

"MBZ managed to convince MBS to isolate Qatar, accused of supporting Islamist groups, in exchange for granting access to Washington DC elites," Freer told Al Jazeera.

"The siege of Qatar cemented the Emirati-Saudi Arabia relationship and, in fact, the two countries have since signed a series of new bilateral relations, demonstrating the growing importance of their relationship and their growing alignment," he added.

On June 5, 2017, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt and Bahrain, imposed a blockade on Qatar and cut all ties with it, accusing it of "financing terrorism,quot; and fomenting regional unrest, allegations that Qatar rejected .

In addition to the blockade of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to a lesser extent, have taken similar positions on the conflict in Libya, supporting Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA). The United Arab Emirates, which has supplied Haftar with advanced weapons, considers him a reliable partner capable of stemming the spread of political Islam in Libya.

"Every MBZ foreign policy initiative, from the Yemen war to supporting Libyan warlord Haftar … is driven by his belief that the Brotherhood and political Islam pose the greatest threat to ruling families in the Gulf, "Law said.

Since a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government of Yemen led by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi After the capture of the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi rebels, the conflict in Yemen has stood out in the relationship of the two leaders.

Both countries have also tried to use their powers in Yemen to limit the role of Iran, which has long been accused of supplying arms to the Houthis. Tehran says it supports the rebels diplomatically and politically, but denies providing military aid.

"Iran figures largely in MBS's thinking if only because its ambition to be the regional leader is thwarted by Iran. For MBZ, Iran is not such a big problem," Freer said, adding that the approach of both countries towards Tehran it was "somewhat aligned,quot;.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have tried to present a united front in Yemen, but there are simmering divisions over the future of southern Yemen. This arose when the Saudi-backed government of Hadi was withdrawn from Aden in September 2019 by UAE-backed southern separatists..

"Although Iranian influence on domestic policy within the Arabian Peninsula is viewed by both states as a serious danger, they (MBS and MBZ) have increasingly struggled to agree with Yemen," Freer said.

Hamdi, however, noted that the two had "different policies on Yemen, where Saudi Arabia prefers a united Yemen over the United Arab Emirates, which prefers a divided one, the personal relationship means that they have been able to resolve their differences."

MBZ as & # 39; model & # 39;

Analysts also note that the younger Crown Prince has viewed MBZ as a source of inspiration for a future Saudi Arabia. MBZ, in turn, has used this relationship to promote its own interests in the region.

"At the national level, MBS has analyzed what the UAE has accomplished in attracting foreign investment, business and tourism, and with Vision 2030, it would like to replicate the success of the Emiratis," said Law.

Since assuming the role of crown prince in 2017, MBS has launched a series of projects, which he says aim to diversify the country's economy away from its dependence on oil, as well as modernize and liberalize society. But his ongoing crackdown on members of the royal family, businessmen, and women's and human rights activists has sparked skepticism about his goals and widespread international concern.

In terms of foreign and regional policy, MBS has also tried to follow in the footsteps of MBZ, analysts say, but, unlike its role model, it has been less able to avoid serious mistakes. Despite the involvement of both Gulf states in Yemen, the war, which the United Nations considers the world's worst humanitarian crisis, is constantly described as being led by Saudi Arabia.

"MBZ has a cunning understanding of what the UAE … can accomplish (and) has played a smart hand in extending the UAE's reach," Law said.

"MBS, on the other hand, has been quite inept: its lack of experience in foreign policy has led to several errors, among which is the Yemen war."