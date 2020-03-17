Mason Mount apologizes to Chelsea for violation of coronavirus | Football news





Mason Mount was seen playing soccer with Declan Rice when he should have isolated himself

Mason Mount apologized to the Chelsea bosses for playing soccer in public when he was destined to isolate himself due to the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML3812a6985558f6fca619e4745ad2c1b411% %MINIFYHTML3812a6985558f6fca619e4745ad2c1b412%

The England midfielder was spotted with the West Ham star and his best friend Declan Rice at a soccer center near Barnet on Sunday.

The Chelsea players have been following government guidelines for self-isolation after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last week.

3:19 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms the news that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021. Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms the news that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021.

The Blues' Cobham training ground will remain closed while the squad and staff are in isolation, and training will potentially resume in the week beginning March 23.

It is understood that Chelsea reminded Mount of his responsibilities, but the 21-year-old also telephoned the Chelsea bosses to apologize.

The Chelsea players have been posting on social media about their efforts to keep fit while trapped at home, while club bosses have ordered a thorough cleanup of their Surrey training center.

The Premier League is currently suspended until at least April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice was not under the same West Ham restrictions as her England teammate Mount.