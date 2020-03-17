Mary Lynn Rajskub is terrified on The Funny Dance Show: Look

can Mary Lynn Rajskub now adding dance to your expansive portfolio?

In this all-new Wednesday clip The Funny Dance Show, the 24 The actress rehearses her solo routine, where she plays a "grocery packer who is strangely drawn to fruit." Yes, you read it correctly.

"Is it a crime to wake up with fruits and vegetables? Eliminate it if necessary,quot;, Night school star jokes. "Can't you handle the truth?"

As captured in the fun images above, Rajskub has plenty of accessories for his routine, including a grocery cart, a zucchini, and an eggplant. As expected, teammate Matt Richards declares the routine "kinky s – t,quot;.

"A secret to my dance is that I haven't moved my body down from here since 1998," adds Rajskub.

However, the 48-year-old star is taking to her routine quickly, as she has been seen doing "crotch work,quot; and twerking.

"Ah, where is it? I didn't know where my loot was until now," Rajskub jokes after a successful twerking session.