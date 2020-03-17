Mary Lynn Rajskub is terrified on The Funny Dance Show: Look

can Mary Lynn Rajskub now adding dance to your expansive portfolio?
In this all-new Wednesday clip The Funny Dance Show, the 24 The actress rehearses her solo routine, where she plays a "grocery packer who is strangely drawn to fruit." Yes, you read it correctly.
"Is it a crime to wake up with fruits and vegetables? Eliminate it if necessary,quot;, Night school star jokes. "Can't you handle the truth?"
As captured in the fun images above, Rajskub has plenty of accessories for his routine, including a grocery cart, a zucchini, and an eggplant. As expected, teammate Matt Richards declares the routine "kinky s – t,quot;.
"A secret to my dance is that I haven't moved my body down from here since 1998," adds Rajskub.
However, the 48-year-old star is taking to her routine quickly, as she has been seen doing "crotch work,quot; and twerking.
"Ah, where is it? I didn't know where my loot was until now," Rajskub jokes after a successful twerking session.
Despite all his effort, Rajskub jokes that this process has been "an exercise in humiliation."
"I think it shows in the way I talk about dance that I have a lot of experience," says the comedian sarcastically. "I'm working on about 1,2,3,4s, some kick 'em ups, some unruly."
Jokes aside, Rajskub reveals that she is actually "terrified,quot;.
For the final results of your LOL-worthy routine, be sure to check out the new version on Wednesday. The Funny Dance Show.
Catch a new episode of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., only on E!
