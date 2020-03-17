Market collapse: Is the virus to blame? Or delusional economy? The | Recession

On March 3, the US financial markets. USA They officially entered a bear market. A bull market is up. A bear market has fallen. CBS News stated that "the 11-year bull market is dead."

There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic marks the moment it happened. There is little doubt that a recession will follow. A recession is technically defined as a decrease in GDP that lasts for more than a few months.

In six months, in all likelihood, we will look back and say it started now. Politicians, experts, and especially economists, will say that the virus was the cause of both.

Some will blame China, Donald Trump; Others, like Trump himself, will blame Barack Obama. However, everyone will put COVID-19 in the center.

Attempts to control the pandemic through these quasi-quarantines of everything, from entire countries, will have real effects. Predictions are that airlines could lose more than $ 100 billion.

United States tourism could lose $ 24 billion, with a possible cut of 825,000 jobs.

Job losses will spread to everything the new unemployed would use or buy. The music business could lose five billion dollars.

Disruption in one nation becomes disruption of business in other countries.

For example, Hyundai stopped making cars in South Korea because they cannot obtain components in China. Unceasingly. Until you add up to a loss of $ 1.5 trillion on the global stock markets alone. It could cost the world economy about $ 2.7 trillion.

Still, it would be more accurate, and therefore more useful, to say that the market crash followed by a recession was the inevitable result of economic policies. If it's not COVID-19, then something else might have indicated it. Perhaps less dramatic. Perhaps less severe. But it is still inevitable.

We have a complete set of bubbles: stock market, corporate loans, real estate, student debt, and government debt. Combined, they are such a large bubble that they had to burst.

They were created by tax cuts, most recently by Trump, in addition to those by Bush, which lasted for Obama's first six years, and then only slightly modified. The Federal Reserve, and other central banks as well, launched an avalanche of cheap money in response to the 2008 financial collapse. Notably, it targeted only the financial sector and larger institutions. And it never stopped.

The delusional chimera of austerity led to less investment in the public good, while its companion beast, privatization, promoted speculation and indebtedness, in the United States, particularly for higher education.

This not only created vulnerability, but also left governments, especially in the United States, without the financial, institutional, and intellectual resources to respond in the most meaningful way and with sufficient power to counter the economic weight of the pandemic.

Trump's responses to the crisis, stumbling and muttering, revealed that the United States had disinvested in science and medicine. This was, of course, in part to give more money to corporations and the wealthy. It was also because science, especially medical science, was seen as a threat to specific industries such as coal, oil, weapons, chemicals, etc.

Those specific resistances created a general disposition among pro-business politicians and right-wing ideologues to diminish and ignore science.

There have been long-standing warnings about the probability, almost certainly, of a pandemic, as well as movies about them. In 2014, in response to the Ebola epidemic, Obama created a new office and committed funds to develop federal and international responses. Then came Trump and the Republicans, the office was closed, and the funds were withdrawn.

More long-standing is the belief of Republicans and some Democrats and most economists that public spending takes money from the real economy and that the only good fiscal stimulus is tax cuts and low interest rates. These are the policies applied even by Obama, with only minimal encouragement through spending. It increased income inequality under him, and helped build the bubble that is bursting now.

The body of intellectual and theoretical beliefs that cut taxes for the wealthy is wrong, not morally wrong, but wrong for a successful economy, hardly exists. There is hardly a set of ideas on how public spending can improve the economy and how to do it. Where he does, he is loaded with moral rhetoric and treated with contempt.

The most obvious way to keep the economy afloat is for the government to spend money and invest in it. This idea was proposed by the British economist John Keynes during the Great Depression. He argued that putting public money into the economy, creating jobs, and maintaining workers' incomes is the best way to stimulate demand and encourage economic activity in the private sector in times of recession.

This requires deficit spending. Deficits are a side effect to be tolerated, not the goal.

Since then, some have rejected the idea, saying that it is deficits themselves that do the magic of stimulating economies, and therefore it is just as good, probably better, to create them by reducing income.

They came to believe this because it does not matter whether deficits are created by subtracting from the income side or adding to the expense side in an equation. However, in the real world, where money goes does matter. With tax cuts, it always goes to the top. It has been tested multiple times and always creates bubbles.

Republican political theology is that deficits caused by spending on the public good are The Road to Serfdom, the Road to Hell, and must be fought to the death. However, deficits produced by reducing income do not matter. They can be applauded, praised and loved. Under Trump, previously unimaginable deficits had already been created, surpassing a trillion dollars in 2019.

Many policymakers believe that the way to gobble up the economy in the midst of the crisis is to pump a lot of money.

The Federal Reserve has already announced that it will make an additional $ 1.5 trillion in loans available to anyone large enough to speak to them. It has also reduced the interest rate to a range of 0.25 percent to 0.0 percent. Free money. For the largest institutions.

We've been doing it since 2008, and it all goes to the big banks and then to speculators.

But there is also recognition, at least in some circles, that everything is going to the top and there is not much more to lose by doing so.

In light of this, it is remarkable that Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has been able to work with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to produce a bill that is both useful and sensible.

It directs relief and support almost entirely to the fund, in the US. USA That means the bottom 90 percent. It will pay for testing, out-of-school child food and sick leave for a broader range of workers, though not all. This is all very good and should be recommended.

However, it is not close enough to rescue the US and world economies from the costs of containing COVID-19. About 40 percent of Americans cannot cover a $ 400 emergency, and 17 percent can no longer cover their monthly bills.

How many of them will be fired, or will their schedules be cut, or will they need to pay for childcare when schools are closed or the family they depend on becomes ill? How many small businesses that depend on large businesses and their employees as paying customers will fail?

Yes, COVID-19, it is a real disaster. Yes, trying to contain it will be incredibly expensive.

Coronavirus is the time. But the accident was looming even if COVID-19 hadn't. There needs to be a bubble for a bubble to explode, and that bubble was created by economic policies.

It seems that a severe recession must necessarily follow all these shutdowns and quarantines. Therefore, it will require extraordinary measures to counter it, including rapidly expanded medical care, immediate supplemental income from job loss, massive public employment to make up for lost jobs, and failed businesses.

If the American response to the Great Recession – trillions for bankers, nothing for people – and the European response – austerity – are a guide, it will not happen enough.

