Mariah Carey celebrates St. Patrick's Day by tackling the Flip the Switch challenge

Sharing his funny Tik Tok video on Instagram, you can see the hit maker & # 39; One Sweet Day & # 39; accompanied by the Moroccan twins and eight-year-old Monroe, as well as by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah Carey It marked St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday (March 17) by becoming the last star to join the Flip the Switch viral challenge on Tik Tok.

The trend, which is sweeping social media, involves two people dancing Duck"Non-stop" and changing places and clothing with each other as the rapper spits out the line, "I just flipped the switch."

Mariah had the help of the Moroccan twins and Monroe, her boyfriend of eight years. Bryan Tanaka, and a makeup artist for her challenge, and shared a video of the fun moment on Instagram.

In the video, Carey says the words on the track as she looks in the mirror, and when a light goes out and back on, she and the group are all dressed in St. Patrick's green.

The hit maker "Emotions" added a green wig to his outfit, and the family's dogs also made an appearance.

The star encouraged fans to stay indoors and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, writing: "Happy St. Patrick's Day, everyone! Stay home and be safe!

Other stars who have participated in the viral challenge have included Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex RodriguezY Camila Cabello.