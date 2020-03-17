Manchester United cancels first team training due to coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTML500e145bc89f1455277afef0ed8e443911% %MINIFYHTML500e145bc89f1455277afef0ed8e443912%

Manchester United says the situation is "constantly under review."





Manchester United will not train at its Carrington base until further notice

%MINIFYHTML500e145bc89f1455277afef0ed8e443915% %MINIFYHTML500e145bc89f1455277afef0ed8e443916%

Manchester United have canceled the training of the first team according to the government council.

The move comes in the wake of unprecedented peacetime measures to try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those measures were announced on Monday night when the number of deaths of people with coronavirus in the UK reached 55.

In the first of his daily press conferences No. 10, Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theaters and to avoid all nonessential contacts and travel, while those living with someone sick they should stay home. for 14 days

United was due to return to training at Carrington on Tuesday after two days off. The club says the situation "is constantly under review."

Their last match was on Thursday, when they defeated LASK 5-0 behind closed doors in Austria in the first leg of the last 16 Europa League matches.