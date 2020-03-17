Manchester: Manchester is the fastest growing technology city in Europe: Report – Latest news

The city of Manchester, in the north of England, is the fastest growing technology hub in Europe, measured by the rate of increase in venture capital financing, with an investment increase of £ 48m ($ 59 million) in 2018 to £ 181 million in 2019, the industrial body Tech Nation said.

In addition to Manchester, Britain had four other cities in the European top 20: London, which ranked first in Europe, Bristol, Oxford and Cambridge, according to the report.

London generated a record investment among European cities of £ 7.3bn, an increase of 67% in 2018, ranking ahead of Berlin, which attracted £ 3.5bn, and Paris, which recorded £ 2.4bn, Tech Nation said on Tuesday.

Tech Nation aims to help technology companies grow through its promotional programs and activities. It has public and private funds, and around 80% comes from the British government.

