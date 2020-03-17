LONDON – A jury in Britain on Tuesday convicted the brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, and found him guilty of all 22 murder charges for his role in planning and executing of the attack.
The man, Hashem Abedi, was the brother of Salman Abedi, the man who detonated an explosive-laden vest, killing children, teens, and parents waiting to pick them up after the Ms. Grande concert at Manchester Arena in Northwest England. More than 235 people were injured in the bombing, one of Britain's worst recent terrorist attacks, and hundreds of others suffered psychological damage.
It took four and a half hours for the jury to find Hashem Abedi guilty on all counts of murder, along with one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion. A murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, prosecutors said.
"Hashem Abedi encouraged and helped his brother knowing that Salman Abedi planned to commit an atrocity," Max Hill, director of public prosecutions, said in a statement. "He has blood on his hands, even if he did not detonate the bomb."
Hill said he hoped Mr. Abedi's conviction would give the families of the victims "a sense that some justice has been done."
Mr. Abedi pleaded not guilty to the 24 charges, but offered no evidence or testimony during six weeks of proceedings, stopped participating in the trial, and ultimately stopped attending.
The brothers used three addresses in Manchester to prepare for the attack, Manchester police said: one as the delivery address for the chemicals, a second to make the explosives and a third to build the final version of the bomb.
Hashem Abedi, 22, was born in Britain but is originally from Libya. He was extradited from Libya to Britain in July.
Abedi and his older brother. he had left Britain for Libya approximately a month before the attack on May 22, 2017. Salman Abedi, three years older than his brother Hashem, flew back to Britain four days before the Manchester attack.
Although Hashem Abedi remained in Libya at the time of the attack, he knew of his brother's plans and helped him carry them out, prosecutors told the jury.
Jury members also heard that Hashem Abedi had used some household items to make the first prototypes of the bomb, and that the brothers had bought a car, which they then used to store bomb-making equipment, two days before flying to Libya.
Shortly after the attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility. Intelligence officials later said that Salman Abedi, while in Libya, He had met with members of an Islamic State unit linked to the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris.
"Salman Abedi blew up the bomb that caused this devastation, but people now know that this horrible attack was planned with his brother, Hashem Abedi," Russ Jackson, an assistant to the Manchester Police Chief, said in a statement, adding that Abedi was "As guilty,quot; as his brother.
"He was his brother's driver, the mayor looking for deadly material and the munitions technician in those months leading up to the attack," he added.
Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, a young Stockport public relations manager who died in the attack, said that while the verdict brought her "comfort in knowing that the British justice system has played its part," she did not give him the closing. The BBC reported Tuesday.
Still, the victim's father, Paul Hett, said the guilty verdict offered "an overwhelming sense of justice," according to the BBC.