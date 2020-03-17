Manchester Bomber brother found guilty in murder of 22 people

LONDON – A jury in Britain on Tuesday convicted the brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, and found him guilty of all 22 murder charges for his role in planning and executing of the attack.

The man, Hashem Abedi, was the brother of Salman Abedi, the man who detonated an explosive-laden vest, killing children, teens, and parents waiting to pick them up after the Ms. Grande concert at Manchester Arena in Northwest England. More than 235 people were injured in the bombing, one of Britain's worst recent terrorist attacks, and hundreds of others suffered psychological damage.

It took four and a half hours for the jury to find Hashem Abedi guilty on all counts of murder, along with one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion. A murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, prosecutors said.

"Hashem Abedi encouraged and helped his brother knowing that Salman Abedi planned to commit an atrocity," Max Hill, director of public prosecutions, said in a statement. "He has blood on his hands, even if he did not detonate the bomb."