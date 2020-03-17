Man Gets Coronavirus After Atlanta Lapdance – All Strip Clubs Closed!

Atlanta's most popular strip clubs are now closed, after a Georgia man allegedly contracted the coronavirus within a club, MTO News reported.

The man, who spoke publicly about his coronavirus infection on Facebook, claims he contracted the life-threatening virus after receiving a "lap dance,quot; at an Atlanta strip club.

That man's story may have scared the owners of strip clubs in Atlanta, because within hours, most of the city's gentlemen's clubs announced they were closing.

Last night, several strip clubs in the Atlanta subway announced they would close for fear of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. Atlanta's most popular club, Magic City, said on social media that it would close "until further notice."

Daryl Mapp, brand director for Magic City, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they closed the club after "the guidance of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and federal officials."

Similarly, The Cheetah, in downtown Atlanta, wrote on Instagram that it would also close immediately.

Pink Pony, another popular hot spot, said on Instagram that it would close until March 30.