Man Gets Coronavirus After Atlanta Lapdance – All Strip Clubs Closed!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Atlanta's most popular strip clubs are now closed, after a Georgia man allegedly contracted the coronavirus within a club, MTO News reported.

The man, who spoke publicly about his coronavirus infection on Facebook, claims he contracted the life-threatening virus after receiving a "lap dance,quot; at an Atlanta strip club.

That man's story may have scared the owners of strip clubs in Atlanta, because within hours, most of the city's gentlemen's clubs announced they were closing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here