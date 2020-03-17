Man arrested for kissing television journalist during coronavirus outbreak!

MTO News learned that a popular television journalist named Evelyne Boone was assaulted on national television. And the assault occurred in the midst of a global pandemic, potentially exposing the beautiful newscaster to the deadly coronavirus.

The incident occurred on Saturday night on the streets of Antwerp in Belbuim. Evelyn was doing a live broadcast on the coronavirus when the unthinkable happened.

During her report, a man interrupted her and gave her an unsolicited (and unpleasant) kiss on the cheek.

The journalist was furious at the incident, but she did her best to maintain her composure while on television. Evelyn News Station released the following comment

"This is an indecent assault … Not only because there are measures against the coronavirus in our country, but also because it is wrong."

And there will be consequences for the assailant. Evelyn contacted the police and filed a criminal complaint against the man.

Local police reported that the man was arrested. A police representative told the media: