Mama June's daughters reveal new looks after $ 120K plastic surgery remodel

Honey Boo Boo's sisters Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon hope that whole-body makeovers, bringing them new smiles, breast lifts and implants, among others, will boost their confidence.

Mama June a.k.a. June Shannonthe daughters of Anna Cardwell Y Jessica Shannon They have followed in their mother's footsteps to go under the knife to improve their appearance. The two sisters have undergone major plastic surgery procedures that cost up to $ 120,000.

The older sisters of Honey boo boo a.k.a. Alana Thompson had the surgeries during a visit to Los Angeles in February. By revealing the results to DailyMailTV along with graphic photos of their bodies during surgeries, they share that they got new smiles, breast lifts, and implants.

Anna, who had her breasts improved from a B cup to a 36D cup, says in the interview: "It is going to make my boyfriend very happy." She also had 16 pearly white veneers costing $ 30,000 and a blonde hair change by stylist Sandra DiClemente.

For Jessica, Dr. Sam Kashani inserted an Orbera balloon into her stomach that would help her lose weight. Dr. Michael K Obenga also performed a liposuction on his abs, flanks, bra, and back areas and a tummy tuck, which reduced his weight from 239 pounds to 185 pounds.

Jessica also had 8 veneers installed in her mouth and received laser teeth whitening. She completed her transformation with a hair change, changing her brunette mane for a bright red color with blonde highlights.

While each of them admitted that she was "nervous" before undergoing the procedures, Jessica says that her weight and dreams of becoming a plus-size model were great motivators in her decision to continue plastic surgery. "I have always struggled with my weight, so I have tried to find different ways to help myself, but as if nothing had helped," he admits.

Anna echoes her sister's sentiment, hoping that the surgeries will increase her confidence. "I have no confidence in myself," she shares. "I hope this, you know, takes him there." She adds: "It will give me a healthier lifestyle."

After the transformation, Jessica says, "It makes me feel great." She shares her transformation: "The first week I noticed that my face was getting smaller and now I feel like every day when I get up my waist is smaller." He goes on to say, "His confidence level increases extremely. There is no going back. I love what we did and would not trade it for anything in the world."

Before Anna and Jessica's makeovers, their mother June underwent a 300-pound weight loss transformation that was documented in their reality TV series WE Reality "Mama June: from not to hotThe show was renamed "Mama June: Family Crisis," which will premiere its new season on March 27.