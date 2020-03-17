Home Entertainment Malika Haqq and OT Genasis welcome their son

Malika Haqq and rapper OT Genasis have welcomed their newborn son to the world.

Malika announced that she had a baby named Ace on Saturday, March 14 through her Instagram.

"Ace ️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020," he wrote, sharing a photo of Ace's small hand.

