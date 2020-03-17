Malika Haqq and OT Genasis welcome their son

Malika Haqq and rapper OT Genasis have welcomed their newborn son to the world.

Malika announced that she had a baby named Ace on Saturday, March 14 through her Instagram.

"Ace ️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020," he wrote, sharing a photo of Ace's small hand.

Last month, after posting photos from her baby shower, Malika finally revealed that her ex-boyfriend OT Genasis is the father of her son after months of fan speculation.

"Relationships do not always work as expected, but between love and friendship we have created a baby who will be here very soon. I have been single for the last 8 months but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors and especially We love our son together as we anticipate his arrival, "he wrote.

"My priority in the past few months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows within me. The only thing that matters is that we are a baby. Parents of flowers ".

Congratulations to the new parents and Baby Ace!