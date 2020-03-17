Malika Haqq and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis shares the first photo of their baby, Ace Flores; Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian say it's perfect

Malika Haqq is part of a wonderful club: she is officially a new mother, and she and her ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, they are over the moon.

The reality TV star and model took to social media to announce to the world that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace Flores on March 14.

She shared a beautiful photo showing parents' hands holding Ace's hand. She captioned the photo: "Ace Flores 3.14.2020,quot;. OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis also posted a photo of her newborn baby and told her that she loves him.

Shortly after Haqq revealed that she was expecting her first child, she confessed that she and O.T. Genasis had been separated for several months.

She also revealed that she and her ex had plans to parent and love their son unconditionally.

She said: "Relationships don't always work as we hope, but between love and friendship, we have created a baby who will be here very soon. I have been single for the last 8 months, but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors fit, and we generally love our child together as we anticipate his arrival. My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that it grows within me. The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores. "

Her close friends Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Jenner, Cassie, and Tamar Braxton all congratulated her.

One fan shared, "I am your number one fan! I really thank God that you exist! You are a very brave, hard-working and authentic person. You are, without a doubt, my inspiration. An example to follow! I wish you to be very happy today. and forever I admire you and always will.

This sponsor wrote: “You are a very good example for many women 💓 💓 good for you, I am inspired by how you expressed yourself and your good god 💯💓🙏 you are such a beautiful woman and your baby has the best mother that ever lived 💯 I send you my love and congratulations baby boy & # 39; s rock💞💯 ”

A third supporter shared: “Life happens this way sometimes. I am happy that you both have chosen to remain on good terms for your child. I pray for you two and your adorable baby! This is beautiful. Not many women are strong enough to put this into words. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ "

Ad

New parents seem to have the right ideas.



Post views:

0 0