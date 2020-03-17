Magic City and other Atlanta strip clubs will be closed "until further notice,quot;

#Roommates, as the coronavirus continues to force thousands of businesses to close, many were happy to learn that adult entertainment venues were still open, however that has now officially changed. Magic City, arguably the most popular strip club in the country, has just announced that it will close for the foreseeable future and other strip clubs in the Atlanta area are following suit.

According to @AJCNews, Magic City, which opened in downtown Atlanta in 1985, revealed the news that it was closing its doors "until further notice,quot; in a post on the club's Facebook page. The closure is a response to the growing demand for social distancing as the country comes together to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, there is some positive news, as the kitchen will remain open for food delivery through Postmates, but there will be no dinners for patrons.

Daryl Mapp, Brand Director for Magic City, said the following regarding the decision:

"Our mayor has taken decisive action, and while we could have taken other measures, such as limiting guests to less than 250, we believed this was the wisest course to support his leadership and protect the city we love."

Several other Atlanta strip clubs have also decided to temporarily close, including The Cheetah and Pink Pony in Brookhaven. The Cheetah did not specify when it would reopen, but Pink Pony said it would close until March 30.th.

As a reminder, social distancing means that coronavirus reduction can be sustained if people remain at least 6 feet away.

