Madhuri Dixit Nene's birthday wish for her son Arin is all love

Madhuri Dixit Nene is known for being effortlessly emotional. The actress's dancing skills are popular with everyone in Bollywood and her powerful acting skills are also adored by millions. Madhuri was last seen in Kalan Johar & # 39; s Kalank, which wasn't very good at the box office, but Madhuri's performance in the movie definitely added a lot to the project. Madhuri has always managed to balance her personal and professional life beautifully and we have witnessed this for several years. Madhuri has been blessed with two children, Arin and Raayan, and the actress often goes on vacation with them and goes out to lunch with special relatives with her children.

Today is Arin's 17th birthday, and to make her feel special, the Bollywood beauty also gave her a little love on social media. She captioned the image as: "I know when I scold you, it's just because I care, and when I hug you, it's always because I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever goals you seek, I'll always be very proud of you! I only wish the best of life for you, and that your birthday is full of lots of love and laughter. Happy birthday Arin "Nice, right?