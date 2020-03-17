Low-interest disaster loans offered to small SoCal businesses affected by coronavirus closings – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLeba2b168787deea29b29646e7fe1d26711% %MINIFYHTMLeba2b168787deea29b29646e7fe1d26712%

– Small businesses in multiple Southland counties are now eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans to help soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside are among the qualifying counties.

The move comes just days after California Governor Gavin Newsom called for all bars and wineries across the state of California to be closed and home isolation for those 65 and older. Several Southland counties followed the directive and closed bars, gyms, and movie theaters to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small farm cooperatives, and small aquaculture businesses that have been financially affected as a direct result of COVID-19 since January 31 may qualify for a loan. up to $ 2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred, according to SBA administrator Jovita Carranza.

"These loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid due to the impact of the disaster. Disaster loans can provide vital financial assistance to small businesses to help them overcome the temporary loss of income they are experiencing, "said Carranza.

The disaster loan interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations. The SBA offers loans with long-term payments, up to a maximum of 30 years, so that companies can keep their payments at an affordable price.

Applicants can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications here. The deadline to apply for a financial injury disaster loan is December 16.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city will begin offering interest-free microcredit to its small businesses to help deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

