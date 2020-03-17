Los Angeles County Courts suspend all civil and criminal trials – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All civil and criminal trials in Los Angeles County have been suspended in response to COVID-19 under a court order issued Tuesday.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile issued the order under emergency powers granted by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, pursuant to Section 68115 of the Government Code.

Brazile said that although no new trials will begin until April 16, the courts will reopen on Friday for "essential and emergency matters."

"This order will allow us to comply with social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus within our community," said Brazile.

He reminded the public that no juror should appear and that no additional potential jurors will be convened for jury duty for 30 days.